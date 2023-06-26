Manchester United ‘will submit’ €50m bid for 27-year-old goalkeeper: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to submit an offer for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana as uncertainty grows over David de Gea's future.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport (via mufcMPB), talks between the Red Devils and the Nerazzurri are entering crucial stages. Erik ten Hag's side 'will submit' an upfront offer of €50 million this week.

Onana and Ten Hag have previously worked together at Ajax and enjoyed success. The Cameroonian made 145 appearances across competitions under the Dutch coach, keeping 58 clean sheets. They won the Eredivisie title three times together and could be reunited at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old followed Ten Hag out of the Johan Cruyff Arena last summer and joined Inter on a free transfer. He has impressed at the San Siro, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions this past season.

A move for Onana comes with doubts growing over De Gea's future with United. The Spanish goalkeeper's contract is days away from expiring and a new deal is yet to be signed off.

De Gea, 32, endured a mixed past campaign at Old Trafford amid questionable performances. He did win the Premier League's Golden Glove with 17 clean sheets in 38 games. However, he was mistake-prone during the season, particularly at fault for Ilkay Gundogan's winner in Manchester City's FA Cup final win over United.

Inter are experiencing financial complications and may be willing to cash in on Onana. He has four years left on his contract after only just arriving at the San Siro last summer.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester United target Andre Onana

Onana (right) managed to keep UCL top scorer Erling Haaland (left) at bay.

Manchester United needn't look further for evidence of how Onana could flourish at Old Trafford than the UEFA Champions League final. The Cameroonian shot-stopper impressed despite ending up on the losing side.

Inter suffered an agonizing 1-0 defeat to United's neighbors Manchester City. Rodri bagged the winner at Ataturk Stadium. However, it could have been more if it weren't for Onana's performance.

The former Ajax goalkeeper made three saves, made two high claims, and was excellent in possession. He completed 10 long ball attempts and earned rave reviews from City boss Pep Guardiola.

The treble-winning coach explained how difficult Onana made it for his side despite their victory:

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

It was just one of many eye-catching performances from Onana this season. Guardiola's comments hint that perhaps he wouldn't be too thrilled seeing the Cameroonian head to Manchester United this summer.

It was Ten Hag who developed the Inter shot-stopper into one of Europe's best ball-playing goalkeepers. He fits seamlessly in the current Red Devils side and could be the answer to his former manager's De Gea problem.

