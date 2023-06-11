Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Chelsea target after Manchester City's UCL victory

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has lauded Chelsea target Andre Onana amid the goalkeeper's performance in the Champions League final with Inter Milan.

Guardiola talked up Onana's ball-playing abilities before Inter clashed with City in the final on Saturday (June 10). He said (via Football-Italia):

“Identifying the space and emptying the midfield is a special quality. Normally, teams have great keepers, but he [Onana] is exceptional with his feet.”

The Manchester City boss watched on as Onana performed superbly for the Nerazzurri against his side. The Cameroonian did end on the losing side as the Premier League giants prevailed with a 1-0 victory.

However, Onana made three crucial saves, including two brilliant stops to prevent Erling Haaland and Phil Foden from scoring. He was one of Simone Inzaghi's best performers on the night even helping his Italian side transition forward.

Guardiola then lauded the Inter shot-stopper by alluding to his reading of the game. He claims that the Cameroonian made things difficult:

“When you have a goalkeeper like Onana who can read perfectly where everyone is to pass to, with Calhanoglu and Barella, then the strikers hold it up and move the ball around. It is very, very difficult. It would be a tiny bit easier without this goalkeeper, but still very tough.”

Guardiola's glowing verdict may only further intensify Chelsea's pursuit of the 27-year-old. The west Londoners have reportedly had a €40 million bid for the goalkeeper rejected by the Nerazzurri. He is currently tied to the Champions League runners-up until 2027 having only just arrived at the San Siro last summer.

Chelsea target Onana claims he is happy at Inter after Champions League final defeat to Manchester City

Onana touched on his future after the defeat to Manchester City.

Onana spoke after Inter's defeat to Manchester City and insisted he was happy at Inter. The Cameroonian said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"I’m so, so happy at Inter. At this professional level you never know what happens. I’m available for Inter, they decide and I will accept what they want. I’m happy at Inter."

Chelsea's chase for Onana is merited given his outstanding debut season at the San Siro. The Cameroonian has made 41 appearances across competitions, keeping 19 clean sheets. He is one of the best ball-playing goalkeepers in European football and has been a huge difference-maker for Inzaghi's side.

The west London outfit are contemplating his signing due to uncertainty over the futures of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy. Both struggled this season with the latter reportedly garnering interest from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco.

Chelsea endured a dismal season and conceded 47 goals, finishing 12th in the Premier League table. Their new boss Mauricio Pochettino will have a decision to make over his goalkeeping situation at Stamford Bridge.

