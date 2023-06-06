Monaco interested in signing out-of-favor Chelsea star: Reports

Monaco are reportedly interested in signing out-of-favor Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to replace their ouotgoing custodian Alexander Nubel.

The Senegalese shot-stopper has fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and could be eyeing a move elsewhere in the upcoming transfer window.

The goalkeeper situation at the Monegasque club remains unclear, with Nubel expected to return to parent club Bayern Munich following the expiration of his two-year loan deal. Monaco also have Thomas Didillon on loan from Cercle Brugge but it is unclear whether he will stay. Due to this, the club are looking towards other options and have shortlisted Chelsea's Edouard Mendy.

Mendy, who joined the Blues in September 2020 from Rennes for a fee in the region of £22 million, impressed during his first year in the starting XI. He helped the club lift the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup during his first year. He also won the African Cup of Nations with Senegal in 2021.

His consistency led to him being awarded The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award the same year, marking his legacy as one of the modern greats. However, several managerial changes coupled with untimely injuries have led to him being marginalized at the club.

Should Monaco make the right offer, it will come as no surprise should Edouard Mendy decide to accept it in a bid to reignite his promising career.

Chelsea at the risk of losing N'Golo Kante as huge Saudi offers pile up

Following a highly successful season in the transfer market and the opposite on the football pitch, Chelsea are at the risk of losing some of their experienced players as they look to make way for the upcoming youngsters. One of those who could be on his way out is fan-favorite N'Golo Kante.

The Frenchman joined the Blues from Leicester City in 2016 and has enjoyed a great spell in west London. Kante has made 269 appearances for Chelsea across competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing 16 assists. During his tenure, he has won one Premier League title, one Champions League title, one Europa League title and one FA Cup.

However, reports from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph suggest that the midfielder is subject to several offers from Saudi Arabia and could be on his way out.

Pys @CFCPys There is a serious possibility Kante could leave Chelsea. Chelsea had structured a contract offer that would have rewarded him heavily for playing time, but Saudi reps have presented him offers worth up to £86m. (#CFC There is a serious possibility Kante could leave Chelsea. Chelsea had structured a contract offer that would have rewarded him heavily for playing time, but Saudi reps have presented him offers worth up to £86m. ( @Matt_Law_DT 🚨 There is a serious possibility Kante could leave Chelsea. Chelsea had structured a contract offer that would have rewarded him heavily for playing time, but Saudi reps have presented him offers worth up to £86m. (@Matt_Law_DT) #CFC https://t.co/7XmMQ02YOg

N'Golo Kante is 32 and nearing the twilight years of his Chelsea career. Should a tempting offer with a decent length of contract be made to him, it will be no surprise if he decides to depart Stamford Bridge after seven years at the club.

