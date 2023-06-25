“Unfortunately, I think they’ll let him leave” – Ex-player says his former club are likely to sell Manchester United and Chelsea target

Ex-Inter Milan goalkeeper Sebastien Frey says that he expects his former club to sell Manchester United and Chelsea-target Andre Onana.

The Red Devils and Blues are being linked with a move for Onana who only arrived at Inter last summer. The Cameroonian shot-stopper has been in fine form in the recently concluded season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions.

His superb performances for the Nerazzurri has led to Manchester United and Chelsea pursuing him. The Serie A giants are experiencing financial complications, so they could be forced to part with Onana.

Frey alluded to that when explaining how football has changed with regard to clubs keeping hold of talent, telling GOAL:

"Football today is different than it was in my generation. (Massimo) Moratti’s Inter could afford to keep a player regardless of the size of an offer that they received. Now, there are other needs to think about."

Frey is adamant that if he was in charge at Inter he would have looked to keep hold of the 27-year-old. However, he reckons the Cameroon international will depart:

"If it just depended on me, I would keep him. It’s difficult to find a great goalkeeper. If they want to win trophies, then they should keep him. Unfortunately, I think they’ll let him leave."

Manchester United have reportedly informed Onana's agent that they will be making a bid in the coming days. The Inter shot-stopper is a player who Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag knows.

Ten Hag worked with Onana during his time at Ajax. The Cameroonian was developed into one of Europe's most comfortable goalkeepers on the ball. He also kept 58 clean sheets in 145 games across competitions under the Dutch tactician.

A move for Onana comes with doubts growing over David de Gea's future. The Spaniard has reportedly agreed terms on a new deal, but it's yet to be signed off. His current deal expires at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also competing for Onana's signature following Edouard Mendy's move to Saudi giants Al Ahli. The fee that the Serie A giants are reportedly demanding is £60 million, as he has four years left in his contract.

Manchester United leave £55 million bid on the table for Chelsea's Mason Mount

Mount is eyeing a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have got frustrated in their attempts to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer.

They have made three bids worth up to £55 million for the England international but have seen all of them rejected. The Blues are prepared to meet to get a deal over the line. The latest bid made by Ten Hag's side has reportedly been left on the table, but they're not going to up their offer.

The Old Trafford outfit have identified Mount as a target this summer to bolster Ten Hag's midfield. He has one year left on his contract, which is why Manchester United feel Chelsea's £65 million valuation is unjustifiable.

Mount scored three goals and provided six assists in 35 appearances across competitions in the 2022-23 season. He has been at Stamford Bridge during his youth days but has decided against renewing his contract.

Poll : 0 votes