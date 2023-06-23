Manchester United inform Chelsea target’s agent about making offer to sign him by end of this month: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly informed Chelsea target Andre Onana's agent that they will make an offer by the end of this month.

Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Onana's representative has been informed by the Red Devils that they will be bidding for him shortly. The Inter Milan goalkeeper is garnering interest from Erik ten Hag's side and Chelsea.

TV Dello Sport journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that Inter are demanding £60 million for Onana. He has four years left on his contract with the Serie A giants.

Onana has enjoyed a superb debut season with Inter, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances across competitions. The Cameroonian arrived at the San Siro on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Ajax.

It was at the Eredivisie side where the 27-year-old played under Manchester United boss Ten Hag. The Dutch tactician helped develop the shot-stopper into one of the best ball-playing keepers in European football.

Ten Hag is keen on a reunion with the Nerazzurri goalkeeper but is facing competition from Chelsea. The Blues are reportedly weighing up a move for Onana. They are in need of replacing Edouard Mendy who has joined Saudi giants Al Ahli on a three-year deal.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's pursuit of Onana comes with uncertainty growing over the future of David de Gea. The Spaniard's contract with the Red Devils expires at the end of this month. The two parties have agreed terms on a new deal but it is yet to be signed off. He is also reportedly considering a potential move to the Saudi Pro League.

Manchester United set to lodge third bid for Chelsea's Mason Mount

Mount is edging towards Old Trafford move.

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a third offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs reports that a bid worth over £55 million for Mount is imminent from the Red Devils. Ten Hag has seen two offers for the England international fail thus far.

Mount wants to move to Old Trafford and has snubbed Chelsea's proposals of extending his stay at Stamford Bridge. The 24-year-old has a year left on his contract with the Blues and they are under pressure.

He has been crucial for the west London giants over the years, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists in 195 games across competitions. However, this past campaign was a difficult one amid a lack of form from both the player and his club.

Mount managed just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions as Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League. It was a stark contrast from the 13 goals and 16 assists he bagged in the season prior.

