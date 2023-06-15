Manchester United set to challenge Chelsea for top goalkeeper target - Reports

Chelsea will face competition from Manchester United in the race to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to The Guardian.

The Blues have been linked with the Cameroonian shot-stopper. The west London outfit are reportedly planning to place Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy on sale. They also have Brighton & Hove Albion's Robert Sanchez on their list of potential targets.

Mauricio Pochettino, who will take over Chelsea's reins ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, continues to search for options in the goalkeeper department.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues are expected to discuss a potential move for Onana with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio. While the meeting is centered around returning Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku's future, the Cameroon international's future is also reported to be in the conversation.

The two clubs have a good relationship owing to the Belgian's transfer business. The Blues signed Lukaku for over £97 million in 2021 before sending him back on a one-year loan the following year.

However, Manchester United are now set to challenge the west London side for Onana's signature.

David De Gea has not been consistent between the sticks for the Red Devils in recent times. He won the Premier League Golden Glove award with 17 clean sheets but also made plenty of errors across competitions. The Spaniard's contract at the club will expire this summer and talks over a new deal are yet to progress.

Hence, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will turn towards the market for reinforcements.

As per The Guardian, Onana prefers a move to Manchester United over the Blues, possibly due to their respective performances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Ten Hag's side secured a top-four finish in the Premier League table and UEFA Champions League football next season. The west London outfit, meanwhile, were unable to finish in the top half of the table after showing dismal form.

Manchester United prepare second offer for Chelsea star after £40m bid rejected - Reports

Manchester United are lining up a second offer for Chelsea star Mason Mount after their initial £40 million bid was rejected by the club.

The England international's contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire next year. After multiple failed meetings over a new deal, the Blues would prefer to sell him this summer as opposed to letting him go on a free transfer.

United have registered a strong interest in Mount's services, a player they consider a priority target (as per Fabrizio Romano).

The Red Devils' first offer for the English midfielder has been rejected by the Blues. According to the Evening Standard, United are expected to propose a second bid soon. The Blues have valued Mount at £70 million.

