Erik ten Hag had free agent move for PL star vetoed by Manchester United's higher-ups: Reports

Manchester United reportedly pulled the plug on Erik ten Hag's move to sign Fulham star Willian last summer.

Brazilian outlet Premier League Brasil (via TEAMTalk) reports that Ten Hag held 'long conversations' with Willian when he was available as a free agent last summer. The Dutchman took charge of the swoop for the Brazilian winger whose prior contract with the Cottagers had expired.

However, Manchester United's hierarchy opted against bringing the 35-year-old attacker to Old Trafford. They wanted to concentrate on more important deals such as signing goalkeeper Andre Onana and striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Willian signed a new one-year extension with Fulham after the Red Devils put the potential deal on the back burner. He's been vital for Marco Silva's side this season, posting five goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions.

Manchester United have dealt with issues in attack that the former Chelsea winger could have aided. Mason Greenwood was sent on loan to La Liga side Getafe after the club decided they couldn't reinstate him.

Jadon Sancho clashed with Ten Hag in August and was banished from United's first team. He's since joined Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Antony has endured dismal form, managing two goals and one assist in 30 games across competitions. Ten Hag has been forced to move the in-form Alejandro Garnacho to the right wing while Marcus Rashord continues on the left.

Antony wants to prove his worth at Manchester United amid a disappointing spell thus far

Antony is eager to prove his doubters wrong.

Antony arrived at Manchester United from Ajax in August 2022 for a staggering £82 million. This made the Brazilian winger the club's second-most-expensive signing in history.

The 24-year-old has failed to reach expectations since arriving at Old Trafford and his price tag has weighed heavy. He's made 74 appearances across competitions, registering 10 goals and four assists.

Antony has lost his place in Ten Hag's starting lineup this season with Garnacho being preferred on the right despite being a left winger. The Brazil international has received a ton of criticism but vowed to repay the Red Devils' faith in him (via UtdPlug):

"I have been working silently to evolve and show my football on the field. I have also been training my right foot, to make it better. I know my potential and I know why Manchester hired me. I want to repay all of this on the field."

Antony came on in the 71st minute of Manchester United's 4-3 FA Cup quarterfinal (a.e.t) win against Liverpool (March 17). He scored the regulation-time equalizer to make it 2-2 with an impressive right-footed finish to send his side on their way to victory at Old Trafford.