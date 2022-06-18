Erik ten Hag handed blow as Manchester United informed about target wanting to remain with current club: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a blow in the transfer window. Defender Jurrien Timber has decided to stay at Ajax this summer and snub a move to Old Trafford.

As per a fresh report in The Guardian, Timber will not be moving to Manchester United this summer. He wants guaranteed first-team football with the FIFA World Cup approaching soon, something Erik ten Hag cannot guarantee at Old Trafford. The likes of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are already leading the charge for the first-team spots.

Timber was one of the first names to be linked with the Red Devils after they appointed Ten Hag. The Ajax defender was praised by the manager in his final interview with the Dutch club:

"He is another great leader that was trained at Ajax. Besides his football skills, he has the personality to become a captain. I think that all top clubs in Europe have Timber in their sights. But I think that currently applies to a lot of Ajax players."

Rio Ferdinand wanted Timber at Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand is excited about the Timber rumors and spoke about it on his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗞 Jurrien Timber is set to stay at Ajax. #mufc have been informed that the defender wants guaranteed first-team football to secure his Netherlands place for the World Cup. [ @JamieJackson___ 🗞 Jurrien Timber is set to stay at Ajax. #mufc have been informed that the defender wants guaranteed first-team football to secure his Netherlands place for the World Cup. [@JamieJackson___]

The former Manchester United star is keen to see the Dutchman at Old Trafford and said:

"I think the way Ten Hag's playing, looking at it, it's like, 'We're going to be the team that's the aggressor, we're going to be the team that dictates and dominates the games.' So he's looking to play on the half-way line. He isn't looking to play in a deep block, so he's not thinking about [Timber's height]."

He added:

"One thing he'll have to think about is the physical element in the Premier League is very different to what he's seen in Holland. So defending crosses, you could be 5ft10, we saw Patrice Evra he was 5ft3 probably but he was one of the best headers of the ball when we were doing defensive set-pieces – and he was a threat in the opposing box as well. So it can be done but whether he's that guy, time will tell."

The Guardian added that Timber wants to go to the World Cup this year and believes playing regularly is his only chance.

