Erik ten Hag to be heavily backed in the transfer market even if Manchester United miss out on Champions League - Reports

Manchester United will make considerable funds available to new manager Erik ten Hag this summer even if the club don't qualify for the Champions League, according to reports.

The current Ajax boss is close to being appointed the new Red Devils manager, according to BBC Sport, following the 52-year-old's successful five-year spell at the Amsterdam club.

While missing out on the Champions League next season would be a financial blow for United, The Telegraph reports that the Old Trafford board will give the Dutchman the funds he needs to restructure the squad in the way he sees fit.

The report also claims that money will be made through significant player sales this summer, with around a dozen members of the squad facing an uncertain future. Five high-earning players are also set to be released at the end of their deals in June, including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard.

United's targets include Tottenham striker and England captain Harry Kane and West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, though the club accepts either of those deals will be difficult to complete. A more realistic target is Aston Villa and Scotland midfielder John McGinn.

Manchester United close to appointing Ten Hag as manager

The Ajax boss has emerged as the number one target to replace interim manager Ralf Ragnick at the end of the season. Sky Sports claim the German was not involved in the decision.

Ten Hag has done an outstanding job since his arrival at De Godenzonen in 2017, winning two Eredivise titles and being seconds away from the 2019 UEFA Champions League final. He has also been instrumental in the development of outstanding young players such as Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch, as well as implementing an attractive style of play.

The Dutch manager is reportedly keen on bringing Gravenberch to Manchester United with him, but Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are currently favorites to sign the 19-year-old midfielder. Right-back Noussair Mazraoui and highly rated 22-year-old forward Anthony are also on the Red Devils' shortlist.

Ralf Ragnick's side are currently seventh in the Premier League, three points off Spurs and Arsenal, with the Gunners having played a game less.

The 63-year-old has been criticized during his time in charge of the team since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, particularly for having only won two of his last seven games at home. Manchester United were also dumped out of the FA Cup and Champions League at Old Trafford under Ragnick's stewardship.

