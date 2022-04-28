Erik ten Hag identifies 2 key players to shore up Manchester United's defence - Reports

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to add defensive reinforcements. The Red Devils are expected to respond to their disappointing 2021-22 campaign by undergoing a major squad overhaul this summer under the guidance of the Dutch tactician.

According to Rudy Galetti, Ten Hag has identified Ajax right-back Jurrien Timber and Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres as potential transfer targets.

Manchester United's defensive frailties have been a massive source of concern for the club's hierarchy and fans this season. The Red Devils have shipped as many as 51 goals in 34 league games this season.

They have kept just one clean sheet in their last eleven games in all competitions. Rangnick's side have conceded ten goals in their last four league games. A number of Manchester United's defenders look desperately short of confidence.

Harry Maguire was expected to form a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane at the heart of United's defense. However, the England international has endured a dismal term. He looks a shadow of his former self and has been jeered by his home supporters in recent weeks. The club are therefore likely to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner Varane next season.

Pau Torres could be the one as has enjoyed an incredible couple of seasons with Villarreal and the Spanish national team. The defender helped Unai Emery's side win the Europa League last season and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

He played a key role in Spain's run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 last summer. The 25-year-old's ball playing and defensive abilities make him the ideal transfer target for Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager is also keen to sign a top-quality right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was one of the club's standout players in his first season with the club but has suffered a massive fall from grace. The former Crystal Palace defender lacks the attacking abilities required to be a regular starter for the Red Devils.

Jurrien Timber could replace the Englishman. has been a key member of Ajax's starting line-up over the last couple of seasons. He has helped the club climb to the top of the Eredivise this season and reach the Round of 16 stage of the Champions League. The 20-year-old's versatility could make him an asset for Manchester United.

Manchester United must part ways with some fringe players before they can sign new players

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United are expected to sell some of their defenders before they bolster their backline this summer. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have been peripheral figures at Old Trafford over the last couple of seasons. The duo have made just 10 Premier League appearances between them during the 2021-22 campaign.

According to Teamtalk.com, Eric Bailly is keen to leave United this summer and join a club that will give him the chance to resurrect his career.

Aaron Wan Bissaka has lost his place in the Red Devils' starting line-up to Diogo Dalot in recent months. The 24-year-old will be keen to be part of England's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He could therefore seek a move away from United to join a club where he will be a regular starter, as per Teamtalk.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are among the Manchester United players Erik ten Hag has already decided can leave the club this summer.



(Source: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are among the Manchester United players Erik ten Hag has already decided can leave the club this summer.(Source: @MirrorFootball 🚨 Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are among the Manchester United players Erik ten Hag has already decided can leave the club this summer.(Source: @MirrorFootball) https://t.co/mYdkiSl2dN

The Premier League giants could be open to the prospect of selling the right-back to raise the funds they require to make some additions to the squad this summer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava