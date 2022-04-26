Erik Ten Hag 'in love' with forward and requests Manchester united to complete summer transfer: Reports

Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag, who is set to take over the reins at Old Trafford this summer, is keen to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan has become one of the hottest properties in Europe thanks to his performances for the Portuguese giants this season.

According to AS, a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker this summer and will meet with the player's agent Jorge Mendes. Benfica could reportedly seek a fee in the region of €130 million for Nunez. This would eclipse the club-record sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019 for €127 million.

Manchester United are rumored to be in the lead as Erik ten Hag has requested the Red Devils to complete the signing of the striker. The Dutch tactician is 'in love' with Nunez and believes will be able to adapt to the Premier League.

Nunez joined Benfica from Spanish club Almeria in 2020. He endured a disappointing debut season with the Portuguese side, scoring just 14 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions. However, the Uruguayan has taken his game to another level this season.

He has scored an incredible 33 goals in 39 appearances for Nelson Verissimo's side. His performances helped propel the club to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Nunez caught the attention of Europe's top clubs thanks to his sensational performances in both legs of the quarter-finals of the Champions League against Liverpool. Although Benfica were eliminated, the striker scored in both legs.

Manchester United are expected to undergo a rebuild this summer after enduring a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

The club are preparing themselves for the departure of Edinson Cavani as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The Red Devils are expected to sign a long-term replacement for the former PSG star.

Arsenal are also expected to prioritize signing a world-class striker to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left the club by mutual consent in January.

Liverpool could make a move for Nunez if Mohammed Salah leaves the club. The Egyptian's contract is set to expire in 2023, and he has thus far rejected the chance to extend his deal with the club. The Reds could opt to sell the 29-year-old this summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Pep Guardiola's side could switch their focus to Nunez if their move for the Norwegian fails to materialize.

GOAL @goal Manchester United want Darwin Nunez to spearhead their rebuild process, according to the Telegraph Manchester United want Darwin Nunez to spearhead their rebuild process, according to the Telegraph 👀 https://t.co/tQqJttGhbu

Darwin Nunez could reject the opportunity to join Manchester United

SL Benfica v Liverpool FC Quarter Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Despite reports suggesting Manchester United are in the lead in the race for him, the 22-year-old could reject the advances of the Red Devils due to the uncertainty surrounding the club.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. They were one of the favorites to win the Premier League title at the start of the season, but currently sit in sixth place in the league table. They face the possibility of missing out on next season's Champions League.

RedsUnited.net @RedsUnitedNet - Manchester United are leading the race for Darwin Núñez and Erik ten Hag loves this player with meetings with various English clubs set to take place this week with Jorge Mendes.



(@diarioas) #MUFC - Manchester United are leading the race for Darwin Núñez and Erik ten Hag loves this player with meetings with various English clubs set to take place this week with Jorge Mendes. 🔴 - Manchester United are leading the race for Darwin Núñez and Erik ten Hag loves this player with meetings with various English clubs set to take place this week with Jorge Mendes.(@diarioas) #MUFC https://t.co/9mMJtkiM24

The club have appointed Erik ten Hag as their new manager. The club are expected to undergo a major squad overhaul with the guidance of the 52-year-old this summer. There is uncertainty surrounding the club's future and the direction in which they are headed.

This could hinder their chances of signing Nunez. He will be keen to join a club that will give him the chance to win silverware and play in the Champions League.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit