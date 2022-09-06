Erik ten Hag makes crucial Cristiano Ronaldo decision ahead of Manchester United vs Real Sociedad: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has decided to recall Cristiano Ronaldo for his side's clash with Real Sociedad in the Europa League, as per the Mirror.

The Red Devils take on Sociedad at Old Trafford on September 8 and Ten Hag appears to be willing to give Ronaldo a starting role in the fixture.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has spent time on the substitutes bench, having not started United's last four games.

He came on in the second half of those games but has not been a starter since Ten Hag's side's demoralizing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford on August 13.

Meanwhile, captain Harry Maguire is also set to be recalled to the starting XI against Sociedad.

He too was dropped by Ten Hag following the defeat to Brentford and has struggled to displace Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at centre-back.

Manchester United have impressed following Ten Hag's decision to drop both Ronaldo and Maguire, with four wins on the trot.

The Dutch tacitican is aware of a risk of burnout and is ready to rest the likes of Martinez, Varane and Tyrell Malacia.

Casemiro who was a £60 million summer acquisition from Real Madrid, is set to be given his first start whilst his Brazilian compatriot Fred is likely to be recalled.

Anthony Elanga is likely to come in for either Jadon Sancho or Marcus Rashford.

New £85 million signing Antony is set to keep his place in the side and he had a debut to remember on the weekend, scoring in the 3-1 win over Arsenal.

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's first Europa League outing

Mr Champions League has to settle for Europe's secondary competition

Cristiano Ronaldo has never played in the Europa League but will do so for the first time against Socieded.

There have been weeks of speculation over Ronaldo's future with the Portuguese striker appearing to push for a departure from Old Trafford.

The five-time Champions League winner has remained at United and with that he is now facing real competition to get into Ten Hag's XI.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo can prove that he is still one of Europe's most potent forwards if he spearheads the Red Devils' attack this Thursday night.

The Europa League gives Ten Hag's side a route to qualify for the Champions League outside of the top four race.

Manchester United won't want to rest on their laurels and will want to kickstart the campaign with a win and a good performance.

