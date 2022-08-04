Erik ten Hag makes final decision on 2 Manchester United stars who were involved in training ground bust-up: Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has reportedly made a decision on the futures of Alex Telles and Hannibal Mejbri ahead of the new season.

According to The Mirror, the duo were involved in a bust-up at the club's Carrington training ground following their humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in May.

The pair had to be separated by their teammates. Then-interim boss Ralf Ragnick was so disgusted by the incident that he ended the training session early.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews BREAKING: Sevilla are in advanced talks with Manchester United over the signing of Alex Telles on a season-long loan. BREAKING: Sevilla are in advanced talks with Manchester United over the signing of Alex Telles on a season-long loan. https://t.co/f7FfH9Gsp1

Following the scrap, Ten Hag appears to have decided the fate of his players. Telles is set to leave Old Trafford and join Sevilla on a season-long loan.

The 29-year-old has only played 50 times in all competitions across two seasons for the Red Devils, having largely played second-fiddle to Luke Shaw at left-back. The arrival of young Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia was set to push Telles further down the pecking order.

While Telles looks likely to leave the Premier League soon, Mejbri's Manchester United future looks slightly more promising. The 19-year-old impressed during his cameo appearances towards the end of last season.

The tenacious midfielder has reportedly been given assurances over his future at the club, with the Tunisia international set for a big season.

Manchester United youngster keen to make his mark under Erik ten Hag

Hannibal Mejbri arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 from Monaco in a deal worth £9 million (Transfermarkt). Naturally, with a price-tag that high, expectations are extremely high for the teenager, but he has so far only played in the Premier League three times.

The midfielder caught the eye during United's defeat at Liverpool during a 15-minute substitute appearance. A flurry of strong challenges and a spirited display was a very rare bright spark in an otherwise dismal season for the 20-time champions of England.

Speaking to Pro-Direct Soccer France, Hannibal was asked about his time in Manchester and his hopes for the future. He proclaimed (as quoted by the aforementioned source):

"I said to myself, 'oh yeah, I need to work hard! I didn't come here for nothing, not to have on my CV: 'I played for United'.

"I came to prove to the world that a young person from Paris, from the neighbourhood, can come and impose himself."

