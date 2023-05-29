Erik ten Hag prepared to offload Manchester United star in attempt to fund Mason Mount transfer: Reports 

According to Metro, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is prepared to sell Fred in order to fund the arrival of Chelsea's Mason Mount. The Brazilian midfielder has attracted interest from Fulham, who were beaten 2-1 at Old Trafford on the final day of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Fred was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for a fee of £52 million in 2018. He has since made 212 appearances for the club, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists.

While the 30-year-old has made 55 appearances across competitions this season, only 22 of those have been as starters in the playing XI. He has scored six goals and has provided six assists this season.

Fulham manager Marco Silva was spotted talking to Fred outside Old Trafford after their game on Sunday, May 28. The midfielder provided a wonderful assist for Bruno Fernandes' 55th minute winner.

Mount, on the other hand, could be on the move in the summer. He will enter the final 12 months of his Chelsea contract this summer and hasn't reached an agreement regarding an extension.

Manchester United are one of the teams interested in signing the English midfielder and Erik ten Hag is reportedly willing to let Fred go to bring Mount to Old Trafford.

"In the modern day, players move on" - Frank Lampard about Manchester United target Mason Mount

Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's most crucial players in recent seasons. He has made 195 appearances for the club, scoring 33 goals and providing 37 assists.

Although Mount hasn't been at his best this season, with only three goals and six assists in 35 appearances, his quality is undeniable. His potential availability this summer has attracted the attention of top clubs across Europe, including Manchester United.

Frank Lampard, who was the caretaker manager of Chelsea, provided an update on Mount's future, telling Sky Sports:

“In the modern day, players move on. It is a shame but maybe we have got into this situation where that is maybe what’s happening now.”

With the team back in the UEFA Champions League next season, Ten Hag needs a deep and strong squad at his disposal. Mount could be a great addition to the team, as he would fit perfectly in the Dutch manager's system.

