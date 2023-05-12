Erik ten Hag provides green light for Manchester United to chase Arsenal and Chelsea-linked midfielder - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly battle Arsenal and Chelsea for the signing of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, with manager Erik ten Hag giving the green light for a move.

According to Football Insider, Onana, 21, has caught the eye of Ten Hag during his debut season at Goodison Park. The Belgian midfielder has featured 32 times across competitions, chipping in with three goal contributions.

Onana boasts power and physicality, traits Ten Hag reportedly wants to add to his midfield. He's looking to complement the technical ability of Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes.

The Belgian is contracted to Everton till 2027 but is set to push for a departure this summer especially if the Toffees are relegated. His manager Dyche is a massive fan of his talents and will be hesitant over letting him go. He recently said:

“I think with his physicality, driving into the box is a really good weapon. He’s a powerful boy; he will head it, and he’s got an eye for it.”

However, Manchester United will likely be rivalled by Arsenal and Chelsea for the midfielder. The two London rivals are both interested in Onana, with Everton reportedly slapping a £70 million price tag on him.

Onana arrived at Everton from LOSC Lille last summer for £33 million. The £70 million fee will likely be cut if Dyche's side are relegated. They're 17th in the league, two points above the drop zone, with three games remaining. Hence, a battle between Arsenal, Chelsea and United may ensue for his signature this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea legend Cesc Fabregas reveals how close he was to joining Manchester United in 2013

Cesc Fabregas touched on potential move to Manchester United.

Cesc Fabregas is regarded as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. He enjoyed a meteoric rise at Arsenal, putting in inspired performances during the early stages of his career with the Gunners. He made 303 appearances for the North Londoners, scoring 57 goals and providing 95 assists.

The Spaniard left the Emirates in 2011 and joined Barcelona. However, he didn't nail down a place in the Blaugrana's starting lineup, and reports ensued about a potential return to English football two years later.

Fabregas revealed how close he came to joining Manchester United in 2013. David Moyes was manager of the Red Devils at the time, and they even lodged a £25 million offer. The Spaniard admitted in a Q&A in 2020 that talks were held (via the Express):

“I wouldn’t say close, but I did talk to David Moyes a couple of times.”

Fabregas remained at Barca till 2014 before opting to return to London and join Chelsea. He made 198 appearances for the Blues, scoring 22 goals and contributing 58 assists.

The legendary Spanish midfielder ended his time in English football in 2019. He won two Premier League, two FA Cups, one Europa League and one League Cup.

Poll : 0 votes