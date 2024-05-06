Erik ten Hag's stance on joining Bayern Munich comes to light as Manchester United set timeline to discuss his future: Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly prefers to remain at Manchester United next season despite Bayern Munich approaching him about their vacant managerial position. ESPN reports that the Dutch coach wants to continue with the Red Devils and he'll work under a new structure this summer.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS team has made massive changes to top-tier management at Old Trafford since the British billionaire was confirmed as a co-owner. Ten Hag's future has been under threat amid a poor season where his side have failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Bayern made contact with the former Ajax coach about potentially replacing Thomas Tuchel. The German tactician is departing at the end of the season and they've failed to find a successor thus far.

However, Ten Hag prefers to continue with Manchester United and he could end the season by guiding them to a trophy. His men are in the FA Cup final on May 25 against Manchester City.

Ratcliffe and his team will delay a decision over Ten Hag's future until after that cup final. He has a year left on his contract and defended his club's current situation this week by alluding to their second FA Cup final appearance in a row (via Sky Sports):

"Manchester Untied didn't play so often twice in two years in an FA Cup final and especially not in the last 10 years. For this group of players, it's a great opportunity that we need to take."

Ten Hag has overseen 65 wins and 29 defeats in 109 games since arriving at Old Trafford in July 2022. He ended the club's six-year trophy drought by guiding them to the Carabao Cup last season.

Manchester United stars would reportedly love to play under Bayern's Tuchel amid Ten Hag uncertainty

Thomas Tuchel is in the frame to replace Erik ten Hag if he's dismissed.

Outgoing Bayern manager Tuchel is being linked as a Ten Hag replacement if Manchester United decide to part ways. The German has been at the Allianz Arena since March 2023 and led them to the Bundesliga title last season.

However, the Bavarians have failed to retain the title for the first time since 2013. They have surrendered their league crown to Bayer Leverkusen and Tuchel is making way despite recent attempts from Bayern to persuade him to stay.

English journalist Pete O'Rourke reports that Manchester United players would love to play under Tuchel at Old Trafford. He's previously coached in the Premier League as he was in charge of Chelsea from January 2021 to September 2022.

Tuchel guided the Blues to UEFA Champions League glory, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the UEFA Super Cup. He oversaw 63 wins and 18 losses in 100 games but couldn't click with new co-owner Todd Boehly.