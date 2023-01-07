Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to extend contracts of two key players - Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is prioritizing extending the contracts of two key players, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils boss is desperate to tie his two key players Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot on new long-term deals.

The reliable Italian journalist has claimed that Manchester United have already entered negotiations with the two players.

Ten Hag views both players as part of his long-term plans and was desperate to retain Rashford in the summer as well amidst interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

"Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking place. Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way."

Both Rashford and Dalot have been excellent for the Red Devils this campaign, having flourished under Ten Hag.

Rashford endured the worst season of his career last time around but has rediscovered his best form this campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking placeTen Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking place 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. https://t.co/IQqtgbYlNW

The England international has already scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 24 games across competitions this season.

Rashford has scored in five successive games for Manchester United since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dalot, meanwhile, overtook Aaron Wan-Bissaka last season as the first-choice right-back for the Red Devils.

The Portugal international has continued his strong run of form this campaign as well. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in 22 games this season.

Both Rashford and Dalot's contracts were originally up for expiry in the summer. However, the Red Devils triggered a one-year contract extension for both of them in January.

Fred and Luke Shaw were also headed into the final six months of their deals and were both renewed for another year.

Borussia Dortmund keen on signing 22-year-old Manchester United target

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keen on signing Ajax playmaker Mohammed Kudus.

The versatile Ghana international has been linked heavily with a move to Manchester United as well.

Kudus has been a coveted player in recent times, having impressed for both club and country.

The flamboyant midfielder has been excellent for Ajax since joining the Dutch giants from Danish side FC Nordsjælland in 2020.

He has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 21 games across competitions for Ajax this season.

He also impressed at the FIFA World Cup for Ghana, scoring twice in three games.

Poll : 0 votes