Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to offer summer signing a new contract: Reports

Erik ten Hag will reportedly recommend Jonny Evans to be given a new one-year contract at Manchester United.

The Daily Star reports that Evans has convinced Ten Hag that he is worth keeping for another 12 months. The 35-year-old rejoined the Red Devils as a free agent in the summer on a one-year deal after leaving Leicester City.

Evans has displayed his experience and leadership for United this season and has surprisingly become a prominent member of Ten Hag's first team. He's made 15 appearances across competitions, providing one assist, and helping his side keep four clean sheets.

However, Ten Hag will have to agree with incoming stakeholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The INEOS chairman is purchasing a 25% stake in Manchester United and will oversee sporting decisions at Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe will be joined by former SKY cycling chief Sir David Brailsford who will oversee an extensive review of the Red Devils' current squad. He may be the individual whom Ten Hag needs to convince to offer Evans a new deal.

Ten Hag currently has five senior center-backs at his disposal: Evans, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof. The Dutchman has been forced to tinker with his backline throughout the first half of the season due to an injury crisis.

Manchester United extend Victor Lindelof's contract until 2025

Victor Lindelof is set for another year at Old Trafford.

The Athletic reports that Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Lindelof's contract, keeping him tied to Old Trafford until 2025. The Swede's current deal was set to expire in June next year.

Lindelof, 29, has been a regular member of Ten Hag's defense this season, making 18 appearances across competitions. He's helped his side keep six clean sheets and has chipped in with two-goal contributions.

The Sweden captain has also played occasionally at left-back due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. He's been at Old Trafford since 2017 when he joined from Primeira Liga side Benfica for £31 million. He has made 249 appearances during his time at Manchester United.

Lindelof's renewal coupled with Ten Hag's desire to have Evans secure a new deal raises questions about recruitment in January. There has been an expectation that United will be on the lookout for a new defender.

Reports claim that the Red Devils are interested in signing OGC Nice defender Jean-Claude Todibo. That potential pursuit is boosted by the fact that the Ligue 1 club is owned by Ratcliffe.