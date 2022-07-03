Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to replace Cristiano Ronaldo with 22-year-old forward: Reports

Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will reportedly urge the club to sign Ajax forward Antony as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is being linked with an exit.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils have already started preparing for life without Cristiano Ronaldo after it emerged that the Portuguese superstar wants to quit the club this summer.

As per the same report, Manchester United were earlier quoted with a price tag of £70 million for Antony by Ajax, which saw their interest fade away.

However, Ten Hag now wants the club to back him and sign the Brazilian international as a potential replacement for the Portuguese superstar.

Cristiano Ronaldo is understood to be pushing for an exit from Manchester United for the second time in his career due to a lack of Champions League football.The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has even asked the club to sanction him a move if a satisfactory offer is tabled.

According to the aforementioned report, Chelsea, AS Roma and Bayern Munich are among the 37-year-old's possible destinations.

Antony has been regarded as one of the finest talents of his age, having thoroughly impressed at Ajax over the past couple of seasons.

Since his move to Ajax from São Paulo, the Brazilian has been one of the standout performers in the Ajax side under Erik ten Hag.

The fleet-footed winger made the right-wing position his own at the Johan Cryuff Arena, having largely impressed with his pace, technique and creativity.

The 22-year-old has played a total number of 78 games for Ajax till date, having scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in the process.

Antony's form at club level has also been recognized by Brazil manager Tite as the winger has been capped nine times for the Selecao so far, scoring twice.

Can Antony replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?

Ajax v sc Heerenveen - Dutch Eredivisie

Antony will have to deal with an immense amount of pressure if he is brought in by Manchester United as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to have ever graced the game and filling his shoes is almost impossible.

Even at the age of 37, the Portuguese superstar impressed last season for the Red Devils despite his teammates struggling.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a total of 24 goals in 38 games last season across all competitions for an underperforming side.

Antony has a very bright future ahead of himself but it will be in the best interests of Manchester United if he is not compared to the iconic forward.

