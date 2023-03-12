Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign £100 million-rated Bayern Munich target - Reports

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on adding Harry Kane to the Manchester United squad next season. He has reportedly made the Tottenham star his top target for the summer.

As per a report in the Manchester Evening News, the Dutchman is keen on getting a top striker in the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's release saw the Red Devils sign Wout Weghorst on loan for the rest of the season.

The Dutch tactician is happy with his new signing, but believes a top striker is needed for them to challenge for the Premier League title. He has set sights on Kane and is confident of luring the forward away from Tottenham for a fee in the region of £100 million.

The MEN report claims the forward will be looking to leave the London club as he wants to win trophies. However, the striker is also a target for Bayern Munich, and the German side are keen on adding him to their squad.

Manchester United backed to sign Harry Kane in the summer

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Manchester United to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham. He believes the striker will be worth up to £90 million and that he will help the club win trophies.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Gabby: “If Kane signs a new deal, you have to question his ambition.”



Jamie: “I think the time has come for him to leave the club…”



Jamie O’Hara & Gabby Agbonlahor feels Harry Kane has to leave Spurs in the summer Gabby: “If Kane signs a new deal, you have to question his ambition.”Jamie: “I think the time has come for him to leave the club…”Jamie O’Hara & Gabby Agbonlahor feels Harry Kane has to leave Spurs in the summer 👀 Gabby: “If Kane signs a new deal, you have to question his ambition.”😔 Jamie: “I think the time has come for him to leave the club…”Jamie O’Hara & Gabby Agbonlahor feels Harry Kane has to leave Spurs in the summer https://t.co/sRScZxbkZp

He said on talkSPORT:

"I've been impressed with Manchester United. There's no reason as to why they can't go on to win the FA Cup, they can't go on to win the Europa League. [Marcus] Rashford's back at it, they've got competition now, Antony's back, [Jadon] Sancho's back, [Alejandro] Garnacho looks like a really talented player."

He added:

"And if they had a Harry Kane in that side, I think they would probably be joint at the top of the table now. I put them on top of Liverpool, and I put them below Manchester City and Arsenal – not crazy far below. I look at City, and yes, they've probably got the best squad of players, but Manchester United, if they go and get Harry Kane in the summer, get him through the door, I don't care what he costs."

Agbonlahor continued:

"£70m - £80m - £90m, whatever he costs Harry Kane, go and get him. Put him in that side instead of Weghorst, and United for me have got a complete side. Casemiro, [Christian] Eriksen, [Bruno] Fernandes, Rashford one side, Antony or Garnacho on the other side, defence is looking strong."

Kane has been linked with a move away from north London this summer, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich among his potential destinations.

The Englishman recently became Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the legendary Jimmy Greaves' tally of 266 goals. However, he is yet to win a competitive trophy in his professional career and might seek greener pastures to end his drought.

Poll : 0 votes