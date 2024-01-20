Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Ajax star - Reports

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg (via UtdPlug), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has set his sights on signing Ajax sensation Brian Brobbey. Despite facing financial limitations in the transfer market, Ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Brobbey this month to revitalise United's struggling offense.

Manchester United's goal-scoring troubles this season are concerning, with the team finding the back of the net only 24 times in 21 Premier League matches. This lackluster performance places them among some of the lowest scorers in the league.

It is no help that the club's current top scorer in the league is midfielder Scott McTominay, who has managed a mere five goals. The attacking trio of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Rasmus Hojlund has collectively scored just nine times.

Ten Hag has a notable history of bringing in players from his former club Ajax, having signed Lisandro Martinez and Antony in recent transfer windows. His interest in 21-year-old Brobbey has not waned, and Florian Plettenberg revealed that the striker and the Red Devils "highly appreciate each other".

However, Ajax are reluctant to part ways with their top scorer this month, making a summer transfer more likely. Brobbey has been impressive in the Netherlands this season, with nine goals in 16 league appearances.

He has also recently debuted for the Netherlands national team and could potentially feature in the European Championships later this year.

Bayern Munich open to Manchester United interest in Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich seem ready to part ways with Matthijs de Ligt, with Manchester United closely monitoring the situation. Sky Sports Germany (via The Peoples Person) has reported that the Dutch defender might be on the market in the upcoming summer transfer window.

De Ligt has seen reduced playing time at the Allianz Arena, as he is no longer a first-choice center-back. This situation only worsened with the signing of fellow center-back Kim-Min Jae from Napoli last summer. He's made just 12 appearances across competitions this season. It has now led to indications about a potential end to his stint with the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern Munich seem open to the move, as the club are reportedly keen on restructuring their defense and are looking at Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo. With the Bavarians' interest in getting new defensive talent, they will look to free up space and funds through a potential De Ligt sale.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was De Ligt's manager at Ajax, and the defender had a successful spell under the tactician's leadership. He made 70 appearances under the Dutchman and also recorded eight goals and five assists.

This might increase the likelihood of the 24-year-old's interest in an Old Trafford move.