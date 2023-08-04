Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign star Real Madrid considered buying - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka who was previously on Real Madrid's radar.

El Nacional reports that Ten Hag has ordered the Red Devils hierarchy to sanction a move for Goretzka. The Dutch tactician reckons the German is the ideal midfielder to complement Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Manchester United are set to make a concrete approach for the 28-year-old shortly and they know Real Madrid will not rival them. The report claims that Los Blancos are not willing to pay the €65 million price tag Bayern have placed on the Germany international.

Madrid are also spoilt for choice in midfield following Jude Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund. They now possess Bellingham, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Goretzka has long been one of the Bavarians' most valuable players since joining from FC Schalke in 2018. He has made 179 appearances across competitions, scoring 34 goals and providing 35 assists. The versatile midfielder has also won five Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League during his time at the Allianz Arena.

However, Goretzka is at odds with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel as he was one of former manager Julian Nagelsmann's supporters. He is being tipped for a departure as Tuchel sets his sights on a new defensive midfielder.

Manchester United are making plenty of changes to their squad this summer following the arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. Their midfield is an area Ten Hag has identified to make improvements.

Fred and Scott McTominay's futures at Old Trafford are uncertain as the Red Devils look towards new midfield signings. Both fell down the pecking order last season and their potential exits could see Goretzka come in as a replacement.

Bayern Munich ponder loan move for Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni as Manchester United target Leon Goretzka

Bayern have held talks with Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni's representatives.

Bayern are reportedly studying a potential loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni. Sport1 reports that Tuchel has identified the Frenchman as the ideal candidate for the No. 6 role at the Allianz Arena.

Tchouameni endured topsy-turvy form during his debut season at the Santiago Bernabeu. He arrived from AS Monaco last summer for €80 million but wasn't always a starter under Carlo Ancelotti. He featured 50 times across competitions last season, providing four assists.

The Bundesliga champions are claimed to have already held talks with the French midfielder's representatives over a move. They are likely to be priced out of a permanent transfer so a loan is being mooted.

The 23-year-old could come in as Goretzka's replacement if he were to depart for Manchester United. Tuchel has made it clear that he wants a new No. 6 and even claimed during pre-season that his side currently didn't possess one.