Erling Haaland 'fully affected' by rumors linking Kylian Mbappe with Real Madrid transfer as details emerge: Reports

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is reportedly being impacted by the rumors of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier this year, football journalist David Ornstein claimed that Kylian Mbappe would be leaving PSG to join Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid in the summer. Later, Spanish outlet MARCA revealed that the Frenchman has already signed a contract with Los Blancos and will be joining the La Liga giants as their highest-paid player.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that the French forward is not open to negotiations with any other club than Madrid. He wrote in his column for Caught Offside:

"I can say once again that Kylian Mbappe has no intention to hold talks or negotiations with any other club. This is the best news possible for Real Madrid as everything remains advanced, everything is being prepared."

However, it's been reported that Norwegian attacker Erling Haaland is not happy with the news. According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Erling Haaland is shaken and 'fully affected' by Mbappe's potential arrival in the Spanish capital.

As per the report, the Norwegian forward was also imagining himself at the Santiago Bernabeu and with the Frenchman's arrival, his dream to join Real Madrid will also be affected. It is believed that Haaland had a release clause in his contract, which would allow him to join the La Liga giants in 2025.

Real Madrid star signs a permanent deal with AC Milan - Reports

Seria A giants AC Milan have reportedly reached an agreement with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid to sign Spanish defender Alex Jimenez in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Sky Sports Italy.

Real Madrid's homegrown talent Alex Jimenez joined the Rossenari's U-19 side on a loan last summer. Despite originally being a part of the youth team, Jimenez has already made five appearances for the first team of AC Milan across Seria A and Coppa Italia.

As per the aforementioned report, the Rossenari will be paying a reported transfer fee of slightly less than £5 million for the 18-year-old Spanish defender.

The 2021–22 Scudetto winners are currently second in the Seria A table with 62 points in 29 games. Inter Milan has managed to create a 14-point difference on their rivals as they are currently in the top spot with 76 points.