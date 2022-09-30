Erling Haaland inadvertently blocking mega-money boot deal for Premier League superstar after popular brand identify Manchester City marksman as top priority: Reports

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland may have inadvertently blocked Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane from striking a new Nike boot deal as the Norweigan is the top priority.

The Telegraph reports that Kane's deal with Nike has expired but they are not in a rush to secure a new agreement with their budget and Haaland in mind.

The City forward is currently without a deal but has worn boots made by Nike, Adidas and Puma this season.

He has been in remarkable goalscoring form, netting 14 goals in 10 appearances for the Cityzens.

The Manchester City striker's name is quickly becoming one of the most marketable in football.

The Norweigan was even seen wearing battered boots last season at Signal Iduna Park following the expiration of his last deal with Nike.

The deal was worth €1million (£836,000) and is said to have ended on January 1st.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC What Haaland is doing is ridiculous What Haaland is doing is ridiculous 😳 https://t.co/EUYt1ZPfjs

There have been rumors that a new deal with Puma may be found worth €8m (£6.7m).

The American sportsbrand joins Lucozade and Beats in deals that have expired with Kane, with his brother Charlie and father Pat organizing his off-the-field ventures.

Meanwhile, the Tottenham striker has appointed former Leyton Orient commercial director Josh Stephens to deal with the commercial side of his career.

He has previously linked up with Hugo Boss Menswear and TCL.

Kane has started the season in impressive fashion with six goals in nine appearances but it is Haaland who has stolen the limelight this campaign.

Haaland to become a superstar at Manchester City

The new City striker has already shone this campaign

Manchester City have been on a rise since being taken over by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008.

They have won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and six League Cups.

Pep Guardiola's side have boasted several top talents, including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany.

However, Haaland is perhaps the one who will propel himself to the very top of European football both on-and-off the pitch.

Manchester City are yet to possess a talent that rivals the superstardom of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Haaland fits the bill with his tall presence and unique style of play that has already wowed fans in the Premier League this season.

There is no doubt that the Norweigan will be looking to win the Ballon d'Or one day and he could be rivaling Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe for many years to come.

