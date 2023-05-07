Erling Haaland to pocket massive bonuses if Manchester City win the Treble this season - Reports

Erling Haaland could reportedly be set to pocket massive bonuses if he can help Manchester City win the treble this season.

The Cityzens could create history by becoming the second team in England to win the treble.

If they can achieve the rare feat, accomplished once before by their local rivals Manchester United in 1999, Erling Haaland stands to pocket huge bonsuses.

As claimed by Express Sport, the Norway international could earn £5million in bonuses if Manchester City complete the treble.

The 22-year-old will bank himself £1 million if he can help City lift the Premier League trophy, and another £1 million bonus for winning the Champions League.

Also, if the Cityzens can overcome Manchester United in the FA Cup final, he will receive £350,000 as bonus.

It has also been claimed that Haaland could bag plenty of other bonuses included in his deal with Manchester City.

The Norwegian is also set to bag incentives for breaking Premier League record for most goals in a season, which he has already achieved.

Being named the PFA Player of the Year, Football Writer’s Player of the Year and in the PFA Team of the Year could all see him earn lucrative bonuses.

The 22-year-old will also earn £1 million if he wins the Ballon d'Or, although Lionel Messi is the favorite for the award.

Having joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2 million last summer, Erling Haaland has lived up to to every penny.

The Norway international has scored 51 goals in 46 appearances across competitions this season while also producing eight assists.

The former Red Bull Salzburg star already has 35 Premier League goals to his name, breaking Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a season with four matches left in the season.

Manchester City star heaps praises on Erling Haaland for his professionalism

Jack Grealish has heaped praise on his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland, hailing the striker for his professional attitude. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Englishman said:

"He is the best professional I have ever seen. His mindset is something you won't see again. He does everything. Recovers. In the gym. Ten hours of treatment a day. Ice baths. Diet. That's why he is what he is. But I swear I couldn't be like that. I am not as successful as him. He has scored more goals this season than I have in my whole career. But if he did what I occasionally did he would be like: 'F****** hell I feel terrible today'."

Shedding light on the friendship the two have, Grealish stated:

"We have a great friendship but he will point at me after a game and say: 'Hey. Don't you go out tonight partying'. I just tell him to shut up and go and sit in his ice bath. But that's us. Two different people doing well in our own way."

Erling Haaland has been phenomenal since joining Manchester City in the summer from Borussia Dortmund. The Norwegian has taken the Cityzens to the next level and could lead the side to a treble.

Haaland's arrival has also brought the most out of Grealish, who endured a difficult debut season at the Etihad last time out.

The Englishman has scored scored five goals and provided 11 assists in 45 games across competitions this season.

Poll : 0 votes