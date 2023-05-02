Erling Haaland refuses to say yes to new Manchester City contract offer which could double his salary due to dream future transfer: Reports 

According to El Nacional, Erling Haaland has reportedly turned down a €40 million per year contract offer from Manchester City to pursue his dream move to Real Madrid. The Norwegian's contract will see a release clause of €200 million activated in 2024.

He joined City last summer and his current deal will expire in 2027. The 22-year-old has scored 50 goals and has provided eight assists in 44 matches across competitions this season.

Hence, it's understandable why Manchester City are keen on tying him down to a long-term deal. The player's release clause will also come down to €175 million in 2025, making it easier for him to leave the club.

The Cityzens wanted to tie Haaland down to a mega new deal and offered an exorbitant salary to do so. However, the Norwegian is reportedly keen to play for Real Madrid later in his career.

Los Blancos, along with their arch rivals Barcelona, are reportedly huge admirers of the prolific striker. Hence, a move in the future could very well be on the cards.

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland tipped to beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or

Erling Haaland has been this season's outstanding performer in club football. He has a strong case for winning the Ballon d'Or. However, Lionel Messi is the consensus favorite to win the prize after leading Argentina to glory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Former Liverpool star Don Hutchison recently claimed that the Norwegian could win it if he guides Manchester City to the treble this year. The Cityzens look set to win the Premier League. They are active in the FA Cup and in the UEFA Champions League. Speaking about the Ballon d'Or, Hutchison told NDTV:

"I think so. I think if Erling Haaland breaks the goalscoring record, which he seems to be doing this season, and walks away with the treble this season, having smashed most goalscoring records, along with the three trophies, I wouldn't imagine it would be anyone else rather than a Man City player.

"There's De Bruyne, but he is probably edging because of the impact he has had in English football, in his first season, which is phenomenal. If he goes on to break the Premier League goalscoring record and Dixie Dean's greatest of all-time record of all time in the top-flight which is 63, it would be an amazing achievement."

The striker certainly has a strong case for winning the Ballon d'Or this season. However, in a bid to tip Lionel Messi, he will have to finish the season in a very strong manner with Manchester City.

