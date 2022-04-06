Erling Haaland rejects staggering offer worth around €28 million net per season from Manchester City: Reports

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has turned down a huge contract offer from Manchester City, according to reports.

As per AS (via SPORT), the Premier League leaders offered Haaland a deal worth around €28 million net per year. But the 21-year-old and his agent Mina Raiola want closer to an annual €30 million net. This rejection has reportedly alerted other interested teams such as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun”. Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: “No chance! We won’t be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it”, reports Reuters via Bild.“To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun”. Jürgen Klopp on Erling Haaland deal for Liverpool: “No chance! We won’t be going there. The numbers involved are just crazy – we’ll be having nothing to do with it”, reports Reuters via Bild. 🔴 #LFC“To be honest, I don’t want anything to do with it. It’s not fun”. https://t.co/lA6lm2AxN8

Haaland has scored an incredible 80 goals in 83 games for Die Schwarzgelben since his arrival in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg for €20 million.

However, It looks certain that the Bundesliga club will lose their top man this summer. SPORT's report claims that Haaland and his entourage will make their decision about where their future lies at the end of April.

Marca reported that the striker has a release clause of €75 million in his current contract. This is a relative bargain for such a prolific centre-forward. However, as per another report from Marca, the total fees for the Norwegian could go up to €350 million, including wages, agent fees and more.

GOAL @goal Erling Haaland is 𝙁𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 at international level Erling Haaland is 𝙁𝙀𝘼𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙉𝙂 at international level 🔥 https://t.co/w4To9mOpqP

Manchester City still favourites to sign Haaland despite initial rejection

The Cityzens have not ruled out making a higher offer for the striker. They will easily be able to afford the release clause, as well as offer more lucrative wages than other elite European clubs.

City made failed attempts to sign Harry Kane from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Since then, they have played without a recognized centre-forward throughout the entire campaign. However, manager Pep Guardiola will surely jump at the chance to work with one of the world's most exciting young players.

Despite not having a striker in their squad, the Sky Blues are still top of the Premier League, leading second-placed Liverpool by a point. They also beat Atletico Madrid 1-0 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, 5 March.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MCFC



“It already happened with Lewandowski to Bayern and Aubameyang to Arsenal”. Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke tells Bild: “Erling Haaland? We know still nothing from player side. But we know that we won't be able to keep up financially if Manchester City comes…”.“It already happened with Lewandowski to Bayern and Aubameyang to Arsenal”. Borussia Dortmund CEO Watzke tells Bild: “Erling Haaland? We know still nothing from player side. But we know that we won't be able to keep up financially if Manchester City comes…”. 🔵 #MCFC“It already happened with Lewandowski to Bayern and Aubameyang to Arsenal”. https://t.co/UHq934fS7N

As per SPORT, the Dortmund striker has always prioritized playing in Spain rather than England, which gives plenty of hope to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Barca are keen on the young forward as they see him as a marquee signing to build around as the club heads into a new era. The deal would be extremely difficult for Barca to complete though.

According to Front Office Sports, La Blaugrana are €1.3 billion in debt, and cannot realistically match what Premier League teams can offer.

In February, SPORT also reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was 'desperate' to bring the Norwegian to the club. However, they may just have to settle for Los Blancos' first choice, Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona are waiting on Haaland's decision this month. If the player does not come, the club will activate the Robert Lewandowski operation immediately, which is already advanced. Barcelona are waiting on Haaland's decision this month. If the player does not come, the club will activate the Robert Lewandowski operation immediately, which is already advanced. — @sport https://t.co/G7dNZUXMMt

