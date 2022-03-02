Erling Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has held talks with Manchester City over possible move-Reports

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer. The Norwegian hitman has developed into one of the best strikers in Europe during his time with Dortmund.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Haaland's agent Mino Raiola has held talks with City sporting director Txiki Begiristain. They have discussed a potential move to the Etihad Stadium for the Dortmund striker.

Manchester City failed to sign a replacement for Argentine striker Sergio Aguero last summer. Aguero left the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of last season and joined Barcelona on a free transfer last summer.

City were heavily linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, but the move failed to materialize. Pep Guardiola has often deployed Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, and Kevin de Bruyne as strikers this season. The club are therefore likely to prioritize the signing of a world-class No.9 this summer.

Erling Haaland joined Borussia Dortmund from RB Salzburg in a deal worth €20 million in January 2020. Since joining the club, Haaland has scored 80 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions. The Norwegian has scored 23 goals in just 20 appearances this season.

Haaland is widely expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this season. The 21-year-old has been heavily courted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Barcelona.

Real Madrid are believed to be interested in Haaland, but talismanic striker Karim Benzema's current form could result in Los Blancos dropping out of the race to sign Haaland.

Barcelona, on the other hand, signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer from Arsenal in January. The Gabon international has had an incredible start to life at Camp Nou, scoring five goals in six appearances for the club. The Spanish giants could therefore cool their interest in Haaland.

City are believed to be leading the race to sign Haaland, who is believed to be interested in a move to the Premier League in the near future.

Manchester City could face stiff competition from Manchester United for Erling Haaland

Manchester United could join Manchester City in the race to sign Erling Haaland. United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick believes the club must prioritize signing a young striker this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the club's top goalscorer with 15 goals in 31 appearances. The 37-year-old, however, has been heavily criticized for his lack of work-rate and has been unable to adapt to Rangnick's 'high intensity' style of football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is seemingly in the twilight stage of his career.

Edinson Cavani is widely expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. The 34-year-old's contract with the Red Devils is set to expire this summer. Mason Greenwood's future at Manchester United is uncertain after he was arrested by police on sexual assault charges.

The club are therefore likely to compete with City for the signature of Dortmund ace Erling Haaland. Pep Guardiola's side could, however, hold the upper hand in the race to sign the Norwegian.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are one of the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Manchester United, however, are a club in disarray on and off the pitch.

The Red Devils are unlikely to appoint Ralf Rangnick as their permanent manager at the end of the season, and will need to search for a new headcoach.

