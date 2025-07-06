Ethan Nwaneri issues contract ultimatum to Arsenal as Chelsea plot move: Reports

Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri has issued an ultimatum to the club over his contract negotiations amid interest from Chelsea, as per reports. The 18-year-old forward is a target for the Blues as his contract at the Emirates nears its end, and has yet to agree on a new deal.

Ad

A report from talkSPORT (via GOAL) has revealed that Nwaneri has asked Gunners boss Mikel Arteta for assurance on his development if he is to remain at the club. The youngster believes he has the potential to challenge for the Ballon d'Or, and is keen to play regularly to allow him continue in his upward trajectory.

Reports emerged on Saturday that Chelsea are interested in the forward, who was the youngest member of England's U-21 squad that won the U-21 Euros this summer. The Blues are keeping tabs on contract negotiations between Nwaneri and Arsenal, as they have long-standing interest in the youngster.

Ad

Trending

The Premier League's youngest-ever player, Ethan Nwaneri is in the final 12 months of his contract with his boyhood club and is wanted by several clubs, particularly Chelsea. The teenage star has had to be patient to earn his minutes at the Emirates, playing his way to prominence after Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury in the 2024-25 season. He featured 37 times across all competitions, scoring nine goals for the Gunners.

Ad

Arsenal want to keep hold of Nwaneri, but are also closing in on a deal to sign forward Noni Madueke this summer. A move for the England international will further complicate Nwaneri's game time, leading the youngster to consider a move away from the club.

Arsenal set to submit offer for Chelsea star Madueke: Reports

Arsenal are set to send in their first offer to Chelsea for the transfer of forward Noni Madueke, as per Fabrizio Romano. The England international has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Romano reports that Madueke has agreed on personal terms with the Gunners, with a contract until June 2030 already approved by his representatives. Mikel Arteta's side will now proceed to commence club-to-club talks with the Blues over a deal for the 23-year-old.

Arsenal have done business with Chelsea once already this summer, signing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from the Blues. They appear set to sign a second player from their rivals, with Enzo Maresca's side expecting a bid of over £50 million for their forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More