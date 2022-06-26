European club contact Cristiano Ronaldo and offer him chance to exit Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been approached by his former team Sporting Lisbon, who are looking to give the star a way out of Old Trafford. This, according to reports from The Sun (via Mirror), will only compound the increased speculation about Ronaldo's future at the English outfit.

Sporting are said to be interested in Ronaldo's penchant for winning trophies, which looks increasingly unlikely with the situation of things at Old Trafford. The Portuguese giants want to push for Cristiano Ronaldo to finish his career in his home country. According to the report, Sporting officials have contacted his agent to explain their intentions.

This wouldn't be too far-fetched from the interests of Ronaldo's family, with his mother having opened up about him returning to Portugal to finish his career. On a Portuguese podcast last September, she said:

“He has to come back. I already told him: ‘Son, before I die I want to see you return to Sporting’. 'Let’s see...’, he said.”

The Portuguese star enjoyed a brilliant start to his career as a young teenager with Sporting before making the move to join the Red Devils in the Premier League. He would go on to become one of Manchester United's biggest stars, before leaving the English giants to join Real Madrid and cement his legendary status.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team. Transfer window’s still long, things can change… but Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo: he’s considered not for sale, no talks now ongoing to sell him.Man United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team. Transfer window’s still long, things can change… but Manchester United are clear on Cristiano Ronaldo: he’s considered not for sale, no talks now ongoing to sell him. 🔴 #MUFCMan United and Erik ten Hag both want Cristiano to stay and expect him to be part of the team. https://t.co/pNylTktRNl

Having left Los Blancos back in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a stint at Juventus before making a return to the Premier League to play for the Red Devils last season. Although he had a personally scintillating season, with 24 goals in 38 appearances, United's poor campaign has seen rumors of his exit increase.

Premier League club Chelsea linked to Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

With Manchester United having suffered quite a disenchanted season, it is no surprise that their star player would seek to advance elsewhere. The Red Devils, who are three-time winners of the Champions League, failed to secure a spot after losing to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 and finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Following rumours of Sporting Lisbon's interest in Christiano Ronaldo, Chelsea are also reported to be gunning for the Portugal international, according to football.london. His agent is said to have met with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to confer about a potential transfer for the striker.

Considering Manchester United's extreme lethargy in the current transfer window, it seems improbable that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will remain at the club.

With Romelu Lukaku's imminent move to Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are on the lookout for replacements. The Blues were also rumoured to be courting Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski amongst others, including Richarlison and Victor Osimhen.

With 18 goals under his belt last season in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo has proven that he can still do what needs to be done at 37 years old. This could also be one of the most shocking transfers ever.

Where does Mane rank in Paul Merson's 5 greatest Liverpool signings of the Klopp era? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far