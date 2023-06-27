European club keen on taking Manchester United star on loan - Reports

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles could reportedly be headed back out on loan but to Benfica this time.

According to Brazilian outlet Torcedores, the Primeira Liga giants are keen on signing Telles on loan for the season. Roger Schmidt's side would then look to sign the 30-year-old permanently when his contract with the Red Devils expires next year.

Telles joined Manchester United from Benfica's rivals FC Porto in 2020 for £15.4 million. However, the Brazilian full-back has had a forgettable spell at Old Trafford, making 50 appearances across competitions.

He spent last season on loan at La Liga side Sevilla and won the UEFA Europa League with Los Nervionenses. He made 38 appearances across competitions, providing three assists.

However, there was no option or obligation to buy inserted into Telles' loan deal with Sevilla. He's now heading back to Manchester United but is being eyed by Benfica.

Schmidt's side won the Primeira Liga title next season and impressed in the UEFA Champions League. They advanced to the quarterfinals before being eliminated by eventual runners-up Inter Milan.

It appears that Scmidt is looking to bolster his wing ahead of next season. They have just lost Alex Grimaldo who has joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane looking forward to pre-season

Raphael Varane was happy to get a break from football.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is relieved to get some rest after a gruelling 2022-23 campaign. The Frenchman not only played four competitions with the Red Devils but also represented his national team at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Varane expressed his relief in being able to enjoy some downtime before pre-season in July. He said (via the club's website):

"It has been a very long season. So the last rest was in June last year! So yeah, I think it's important to charge the batteries and come back stronger."

The 30-year-old made 34 appearances across competitions for United, helping his side keep 13 clean sheets. He won his first trophy since arriving from Real Madrid in 2021, winning the Carabao Cup in February.

However, he also appeared at the World Cup with France last year, where Les Bleus suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the final. That would be his last appearance for his national team, as he announced his international retirement two months later.

Varane won the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League with France. He earned 93 caps for his national team.

