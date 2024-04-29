European giants agree deal to sign Jorginho from Arsenal, three-year deal finalised: Reports

Juventus have reportedly agreed a deal to rope in Arsenal midfielder Jorginho on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Jorginho, who left Chelsea to move to the Gunners for £12 million in 2023, is in the final two months of his current contract. He is said to be not interested in renewing his deal and depart on a free this summer.

Now, according to Spanish sports website Todofichajes, Juventus have reached an agreement to sign the Italian in the upcoming transfer window. They have finalised a three-year contract for the Italian star.

Jorginho, who rose through the ranks of Hellas Verona, is also believed to be keen to move back to Italy in the future. He is looking forward to joining the Serie A outfit with the hope of getting more minutes.

Should Jorginho's potential move to Juventus be completed, he would pop up as a starter for them. The 32-year-old would likely fill the void left by Adrien Rabiot, who is expected to see out his deal in June.

Jorginho, who is a former Napoli midfielder, has been used both as a number eight and a number six midfielder during his time at Arsenal. He has started 30 of his 51 overall appearances for them, netting once.

Arsenal keen to sign Spanish midfielder

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reliable reporter Ben Jacobs asserted that the Gunners are interested in signing Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window. He opined:

"Zubimendi appears to be more of a concrete target [than Douglas Luiz], but it has complications as well because the player is still very settled at Real Sociedad. He obviously is thinking very long and hard about whether he's prepared to move, and has done historically as well."

Offering more thoughts on Arsenal's transfer interest, Jacobs added:

"But despite the fact that Arsenal were not already able in previous windows to land Zubimendi, he's still there. And it's an indication really that they want to strengthen in that position."

Zubimendi, 25, has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Spain over the last few campaigns. He has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 188 matches across competitions for his boyhood club, helping them lift a Copa del Rey trophy.

A five-cap Spain international, Zubimendi is reportedly likely to be a major topic of discussion after the end of the 2023-24 season. The Spaniard's £51 million release clause could tempt a number of clubs.