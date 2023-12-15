European giants to begin negotiations with Barcelona over a potential deal for €10 million-rated star - Reports

According to Relevo journalist Alex Pintanel, AC Milan are set to begin negotiations with Barcelona regarding a potential January transfer for Clement Lenglet.

The French defender is currently on loan at Aston Villa. While Unai Emery's side have been flying high and are third in the Premier League, Lenglet hasn't played a single minute in the league. The 28-year-old has played five games in the UEFA Europa Conference League though.

Milan, on the other hand, are keen on reinforcing their defensive ranks in January after several key players suffered injury blows. They are contemplating a January move for the French defender.

However, the situation is complicated as Lenglet's loan at Villa will end at the end of the 2023-24 season. Hence, the Rossoneri will have to convince the Premier League club to complete a transfer.

Apart from Milan, Bayern Munich are also interested in the player. They are looking to bolster their defense following injuries to Matthijs de Ligt and Bounna Sarr.

According to Transfermarkt, Lenglet has an estimated market value of €10 million. The central defender has made 160 appearances for Barcelona, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on AC Milan's pursuit of Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet

AC Milan's interest in signing a center-back is well-known. After injuries to Malick Thiaw and Pierre Kalulu, Milan are looking to add new talents to their defensive line-up.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now reported that the Rossoneri are interested in Lenglet, with Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior also on their radar. The Serie A giants are also reportedly considering calling Matteo Gabbia back from his loan spell at Villarreal. Romano tweeted:

"AC Milan have asked Barcelona for Clement Lenglet situation for January window. Kiwior, Gabbia and now also Lenglet as called by @gbsans — all names on AC Milan list."

Lenglet is a 15-time France international and was part of Didier Deschamps' side when they won the UEFA Nations League back in 2021. Hence, the left-footed defender could turn out to be a bargain signing for Milan.