European giants’ boss leapfrogs Xabi Alonso in the race to succeed Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Reports

Liverpool's search for a Jurgen Klopp successor has reportedly seen Ruben Amorim move ahead of Xabi Alonso as the favorite to replace the German coach.

According to Football Insider, Sporting CP coach Amorim now sits atop the Reds' managerial shortlist to succeed Klopp. The Portuguese tactician has impressed during his time at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Amorim ended Sporting's 19-year wait to win the Primeira Liga title in 2021. He's overseen 139 wins in 199 games during his four-year spell with the Portuguese giants.

Liverpool had earmarked Alonso as their top target to replace Klopp given his incredible reign at Bayer Leverkusen. The former Anfield man has overseen an unbeaten campaign at BayArena, with his side top of the Bundesliga and likely to end Bayern Munich's 11-year title stranglehold.

The Bavarians have set their sights on making Alonso their new manager when Thomas Tuchel departs at the end of the season. They are 'willing to break the bank' to bring the Spaniard to the Allianz Arena.

Klopp stunned the football world when he announced he was leaving Liverpool at the end of this season. The Reds have a huge task in replacing one of their most successful coaches who has guided the club to eight major trophies.

Amorim isn't the only candidate that the Merseysiders are looking at. The Premier League leaders are set to hold interviews with Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann.

Klopp urges his eventual Liverpool replacement to battle Pep Guardiola's Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp hopes his successor can end Pep Guardiola's dominance.

Klopp will end a nine-year reign at Anfield in June and it will mark a new era for the club. The German arrived in October 2015 after leaving Borussia Dortmund and has been a massive success.

The two-time FIFA Coach of the Year ended Liverpool's 30-year wait for league glory in 2020. He's carved out one of the Premier League's most iconic rivalries with Manchester City and their boss Pep Guardiola.

Klopp has somewhat struggled to get the better of Guardiola during their tussle for English football dominance. The Cityzens boss has guided his side to five league titles and a historic treble last season.

However, Klopp feels the time is right for a new manager to have a go at Guardiola's heavyweights. He said (via TEAMTalk):

"I really think it is the perfect moment for a new manager and not the wrong one because we didn’t win everything, we left spaces. Go at City after Pep Guardiola and you need to be champion 10 years in a row to achieve the same."

Klopp could end his reign at Liverpool in extraordinary fashion as they target an unprecedented quadruple. His Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this season. They are 5-1 up on aggregate against Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League last 16 and face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 17).

The Merseysiders are top of the Premier League, holding a one-point lead over City heading into Sunday's (March 10) top-of-the-table clash between the two sides at Anfield.