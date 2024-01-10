European giants closing in on deal to sign Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri - Reports

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri is reportedly close to joining La Liga giants Sevilla on loan.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Los Nervionenses are close to reaching an agreement with the Red Devils for Hannibal. Everton are also in the race for the Tunisian midfielder but he prefers a move to Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

The deal may also include a buy option at a high fee, with the 20-year-old having just over a year left on his contract. Manchester United triggered the one-year option in his contract last week. They are likely to include a buy-back option if the loan does become a permanent transfer.

Hannibal is likely to get more first-team opportunities at Sevilla. He's started one of five Premier League games this season, scoring one goal. The Tunisia international has caught the eye when Erik ten Hag has handed him opportunities. He impressed in a 1-0 win against Burnley on September 23 when he made his full Premier League debut.

Ten Hag lauded the Red Devils academy graduate after that game, insisting he was an example for his teammates (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad, that this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success."

Hannibal joined Manchester United's academy from AS Monaco's youth system in 2019. He's since made 13 appearances across competitions for the senior team.

Hannibal reacts to scoring his first Manchester United goal

Hannibal scored a superb goal against Brighton.

Hannibal's first goal in Manchester United colors was a memorable one despite it coming in a 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion (September 16). The Tunisian struck a fierce effort from long range which ended up being a mere consolation.

The young attacking midfielder was delighted to have grabbed his first goal for the club. He took to Instagram to explain how long he'd been waiting for the moment:

"Years of work went into that moment to score a goal for this incredible club. Impossible to enjoy it without the team getting the result we wanted."

Many expected Hannibal to enjoy a prominent run in Ten Hag's team off the back of that goal and his performance against Burnley. But, the Dutch coach has instead often preferred the likes of Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay.