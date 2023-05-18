European giants in concrete talks to sign Chelsea star this summer - Reports

AC Milan are reportedly in concrete talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer.

I Rossoneri have often found themselves shopping in west London in recent seasons. They signed Fikayo Tomori and Oliver Giroud permanently last summer while also signing Tiemoue Bakayoko on a season-long loan during that window.

It seems they are keen to sign another player struggling for regular starts at Chelsea. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Loftus-Cheek is a priority target for AC Milan to rebuild their midfield.

Aster Vranckx, Bakayoko and Brahim Diaz's loan deals expire this summer, although Milan have the option to sign the Belgian permanently. Loftus-Cheek has been on Chelsea's books since 2004 but has failed to make himself a regular starter for them.

The 27-year-old's 17 starts this season is the most he has ever managed for the Blues in a Premier League campaign. He can play anywhere in midfield and has also been used at right-wing-back this season.

Loftus-Cheek, whose deal expires in July next year, is believed to be open to a move to San Siro. He is represented by CAA Stellar agency, which also has Milan's Sergino Dest (on loan from Barcelona) and Pierre Kalulu as their clients.

Pundit says Chelsea could have to loan out Mudryk if Pochettino doesn't prefer him

It is widely reported that Mauricio Pochettino is set to become Chelsea's manager for next season.

The Argentine tactician would have a plethora of quality players in all age groups to work with at Stamford Bridge. This includes Mykhaylo Mudryk, who was signed on an eight-and-a-half-year contract for a fee of €100 million including add-ons in January.

The Ukraine international has had a tough time in west London so far, failing to score in his first 15 games for Chelsea across competitions. He hasn't found much favor under Frank Lampard and if the same happens under 'Poch', pundit Charlie Adam believes the Blues could have to loan him out.

The former Blackpool and Liverpool midfielder told BBC's 'The Monday Night Club', via the Chelsea Chronicle:

"It’s not easy, when they’re on six or seven year contracts. It’s not just what the owner wants, Pochettino is the man now. He has to make the decision. He might not fancy Mudryk.

He added:

"He might come in and say ‘don’t want him’. You have paid x amount for him, he’s on a seven-year contract. How do we get rid of him? There’s no way. He might end up on loan for three years."

Mudryk has played the full 90 minutes of a game just once since signing for the Blues.

