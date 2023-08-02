European giants consider taking 23-year-old Real Madrid midfielder on loan: Reports

Bayern Munich are reportedly pondering a loan move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Sport1 (via GetFootballNewsGermany) reports that Bavarians boss Thomas Tuchel has his sights on Tchouameni as he looks to strengthen his midfield. The Bundesliga champions missed out on Declan Rice and the Frenchman has now emerged as a target.

Bayern are said to have held talks with Tchouameni's representatives over a potential loan move if Real Madrid are unwilling to sell. The 23-year-old only arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer but there are doubts over his future.

Tchouameni made 50 appearances across competitions in his debut campaign with Los Blancos. He provided four assists but came in and out of Carlo Ancelotti's side and particularly came off the boil around the 2022 FIFA World Cup period.

There is reportedly an understanding in the Bayern camp that the France international may become available later on in the window. The competition for places in Ancelotti's midfield has increased following Jude Bellingham's arrival.

Tchouameni is regarded as one of Europe's best defensive midfielders in Europe. If he were to arrive at the Allianz Arena it would be a massive coup for Tuchel as he looks to add more energy to his midfield.

Bayern do have other options if the French midfielder remains at Real Madrid. They are keeping tabs on Ajax's Edson Alvarez who they are said to be admirers of.

Carlo Ancelotti comments on claims PSG are set to file a complaint against Real Madrid

Ancelotti wades in on suggestions PSG will file a complaint to FIFA.

Los Blancos boss Ancelotti has admitted he isn't surprised by claims that Paris Saint-Germain are set to file a complaint against his club.

MARCA reports that the Ligue 1 champions are considering going to FIFA with their grievances over Madrid tapping up Kylian Mbappe. Ancelotti was asked about the situation in his pre-match presser ahead of his side's friendly against Juventus tomorrow (August 3). He responded (via MadridUniversal):

"PSG filing a complaint against Real Madrid? I'm not surprised at all. I don't know about this matter. It's something political that I don't get into. I leave the political things."

PSG have been left outraged by Real Madrid's antics in attempting to lure Mbappe, 24, to the Bernabeu. The French attacker has refused to trigger the one-year option in his contract which expires next year.

There is a belief among the Parisian board that Mbappe has struck a secret agreement with Madrid to join them next summer. He has been placed on the transfer list as a result of his rejection of extending his contract.