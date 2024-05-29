European giants eye £10m-rated Manchester United defender: Reports

Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly be on his way to Inter Milan this summer. The English defender's future at Old Trafford is doubtful despite a career renaissance under Erik ten Hag.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reports that Inter are interested in signing Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils value the 26-year-old at £10 million and he has just a year left on his contract.

Manchester United are set for an overhaul this summer with INEOS overseeing the club's sporting operations. This is likely to involve a defensive rebuild and Wan-Bissaka may fall victim.

Wan-Bissaka was a prominent member of Ten Hag's side this season, appearing 30 times across competitions. He posted three assists but also dealt with several fitness issues including a recurring hamstring problem.

Ten Hag's future is also in the air despite United winning the FA Cup. He's put his trust in Wan-Bissaka after a difficult period where he lacked form.

Inter are willing to offer the Englishman a three-year contract and view the former Crystal Palace right-back as a replacement for Denzel Dumfries. The Dutch defender also has a year left on his contract and turned down an extension offer from the Serie A giants last year.

Manchester United could use funds to secure Jarrad Branthwaite's arrival: Reports

Jarrad Branthwaite could arrive as part of the Red Devils' rebuild.

Manchester United are heavily expected to sign a new centre-back this summer regardless of Wan-Bissaka's future. Raphael Varane will leave Old Trafford when his contract expires next month.

There are question marks over Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire's futures and Victor Lindelof has a year left on his contract. One defender who continues to be linked with the Red Devils is Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Mirror reports that Manchester United's new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to guide the club back to Europe's elite quickly. The British billionaire is interested in signing Branthwaite and could do so for £40 million.

Everton may need to cash in and take a hit on their initial £80 million valuation. The Toffees are stealing with financial issues and several first-team stars could depart Goodison Park.

Branthwaite, 21, majorly impressed under Sean Dyche this season, helping his side keep 13 clean sheets. He also chipped in with three goals and his impressive performances have earned him a place in England's provisional Euro 2024 squad.

The Carlisle-born centre-back has three years left on his contract. He's regarded as one of English football's most promising defenders and could be one of the first arrivals of United's INEOS era.