European giants eye move for Thomas Tuchel amid uncertainty at Chelsea: Reports 

Real Madrid are reportedly targeting Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Carlo Ancelotti in the summer.

Ancelotti's future is reportedly under analysis following the side's hugely demoralizing 4-0 defeat to Barcelona in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on 20 March.

The former Chelsea manager rejoined the La Liga leaders last summer following the departure of Zinedine Zidane. He has taken his side to the summit of the Spanish league. However, he has been criticized throughout the season by both fans and pundits. It now seems Los Blancos chiefs are considering his future.

Spanish outlet SPORT (via SportsMole) reports that Tuchel is the best-placed candidate to replace the Italian given the current situation at Chelsea. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to be a huge admirer of the Chelsea coach.

The Blues have felt the brunt of the sanctions given to their Russian owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government. This has resulted in restrictions on transfer activity and ticket sales, among other things.

Tuchel was also linked with the Manchester United managerial role, according to Manchester Evening News (MEN). He, however, played down talk that the current situation with the Blues could lead to his departure.

He replied (via MEN):

"No reaction at all. Do you feel me less committed to the club or less involved in the club in my situation? I think absolutely not, I love to be here and I love to work for Chelsea."

“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via #MUFC Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United job rumours: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea”.“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via @NizaarKinsella Thomas Tuchel on Manchester United job rumours: “Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea”. 🚨🔵 #CFC“Chelsea has everything it needs to make me happy”, he added via @NizaarKinsella. #MUFC https://t.co/HVoZ8EosQ7

Tuchel joined the Blues in early 2021 taking over from club-legend Frank Lampard, with the club dwindling in the middle of the Premier League table. The German manager masterminded a huge turnaround and helped the west London club win their second UEFA Champions League.

He has continued the hard work this season as his side won the Club World Cup in February.

Would Thomas Tuchel leave Chelsea for Real Madrid?

Madrid were heavily beaten by Barca last weekend

The two sides are set to lock horns in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. This story could add an intriguing layer if speculation surrounding a potential move becomes more heightened.

Whether Tuchel will leave the Blues for the Santiago Bernabeu remains to be seen. Certainly, given the uncertainty of what the future holds for the Premier League side, his departure is a possibility.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 6 - Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his six Champions League matches against Real Madrid (W2 D4) - no other coach has faced Real Madrid as often in the #UCL without losing once. Genius. 6 - Thomas Tuchel has not lost any of his six Champions League matches against Real Madrid (W2 D4) - no other coach has faced Real Madrid as often in the #UCL without losing once. Genius. https://t.co/MzFFmwcBvs

But having seemingly rejected Manchester United, it would be intriguing if Tuchel was not quick to dismiss the potential of joining the La Liga leaders.

At Real Madrid, the German coach could be afforded the opportunity to potentially work with Kylian Mbappe. The French forward has worked under Tuchel during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

