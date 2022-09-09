European giants interested in making move for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly set to renew their interest in Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the conclusion of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ronaldo, 37, has found himself warming the bench for the Red Devils following a pre-season of uncertainty. Earlier this summer, the Portuguese failed to engineer a move away from Old Trafford in order to pursue Champions League football at another club.

Under new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, the veteran striker has started just one Premier League match so far. In his absence from the starting lineup, the club has registered four wins on the trot. Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his account in six appearances this season.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea are expected to lodge a bid for Cristiano Ronaldo in January. New Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is willing to make an offer for the player as the American sees Ronaldo as the main star of the project under new head coach Graham Potter.

Earlier this summer, the west London outfit tried to lure the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to Stamford Bridge. However, former manager Thomas Tuchel turned down the opportunity to add the Portuguese to his ranks. As per Mirror, the German tactician felt the striker didn't fit into his tactical system.

After arriving from Juventus for a fee of £13 million last summer, Ronaldo scored 24 goals in 38 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils during the 2021-22 season.

The Red Devils opened their account in the UEFA Europa League on a dispiriting note on Thursday (September 8). Ten Hag's side succumbed to a 1-0 home loss against Real Sociedad in a Group A fixture.

Manchester United will next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in a Premier League contest on Sunday (September 11).

Luis Figo backs Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo to shine at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking at FPF Football Talks 2022 (via Sports Max), former Portugal star Luis Figo asserted that Ronaldo will be at the peak of his powers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"I have no doubt about Cristiano's quality, commitment and professionalism. I'm sure he'll be at the FIFA World Cup in the best possible [physical] condition. What will those conditions be? I don't know."

He added:

"But without a doubt, given his quality and professionalism, as I said, Portugal can rest easy about what he can give to the Selecao."

