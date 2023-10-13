European giants interested in a potential summer move for 22-year-old star linked with a move to Liverpool - Reports

Initially regarded as a priority for Liverpool in the summer, Borussia Monchengladbach's Manu Kone had an untimely injury, which forced a change of plans. The Reds moved on to fortify their midfield roster with alternative options, but their interest in Kone never waned. Now, it appears European giants Bayern Munich have decided to step into the race for his signature.

Liverpool have been dogged in their pursuit of Kone, with reports from Bild (via Fichajes) affirming the Merseyside club's ongoing surveillance of the young midfielder. Their attention to Kone is said to be fueled by Thiago Alcantara's looming contract expiry, potentially vacating a crucial midfield slot that Kone would fit into seamlessly.

Yet, according to Fichajes, the Reds find themselves with an unexpected adversary in Munich. The Bundesliga titans have been in search of a defensive anchor in the midfield after unsuccessful ventures to secure the signatures of Scott McTominay and Joao Palhinha last summer.

For Bayern, snatching up Kone would bolster their own squad and serve as a deterrent to Liverpool's ambitions. The Reds are still in the hunt for continental silverware, and denying them a player of Kone's caliber could be a strategic coup for the German side.

Kone is contracted to Borussia Monchengladbach until 2025, racking up 30 impressive appearances in the Bundesliga last season. Should his current club fail to tie him down with a new contract, his prospective suitors could have the upper hand in financial negotiations as early as next year.

Liverpool fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold names former Man City talent as toughest opponent ever faced

Liverpool's star full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold recently opened up about the most formidable opponent he's played against in his career. Speaking candidly to the club's YouTube channel, the 25-year-old defender recalled his first meeting with Manchester City's Brandon Barker during an Under-21 game at Anfield.

Liverpool were handed a 3-0 defeat, with Barker stealing the show by bagging a brace and providing an assist. Alexander-Arnold admitted:

“I would say Brandon Barker, played for [Manchester] City. Still to this day, he’s the opponent I think that just destroyed me, man. I’ve never had it like that before. At that point, I’m thinking “this kid is going to be the best player in the world”. Because I’d never seen someone move so quickly and sharp and effectively, so I’d say Brandon Barker.”

For those less familiar with Brandon Barker, the 27-year-old emerged from Manchester City's academy and moved to Rangers in 2019. Currently a free agent, Barker has also had spells at Reading and Omonia, though he may not have reached the heights that Alexander-Arnold predicted.