European giants join Liverpool and Real Madrid in race to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly joined Liverpool and Real Madrid in the hunt to sign Argentina's midfield sensation Enzo Fernandez.

The 21-year-old enjoyed an incredible FIFA World Cup as he played a major part in his country winning their first title since 1986. Fernandez was named the Young Player of the Tournament and played every minute of the epic final against France.

Fernandez only joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer and had already made a huge name for himself before his stunning FIFA World Cup campaign. The tenacious midfielder moved for €12 million earlier this year and has already made 24 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

The youngster will be a man in huge demand in January. RMC Sport have claimed that PSG have shown an interest in the South American midfielder.

Fernandez's value may now be nearly 10 times what he went for in the summer, with a host of clubs reportedly chasing his signature.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a big-money move as well. Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those who might also join the race to sign Fernandez.

Paul Robinson urges Liverpool to sign Argentina star Enzo Fernandez ahead of Real Madrid and PSG

The Reds are in dire need of a refresh in midfield and with Jude Bellingham appearing to be too expensive, Fernandez would be the perfect option.

Thiago Alcantara, Jordan Henderson and James Milner are all aged above 30. Paul Robinson believes Liverpool should sign the Argentine sensation from Benfica. The former England goalkeeper told Football Insider:

“Fernandez would be an excellent option for Liverpool. He is only young and he is already performing at the highest level. He was one of the standout players at the World Cup."

He added:

“There has been many failed signings off the back of a World Cup. Fernandez is doing it every week at club level as well though. He has a great engine, is the right age and has shown he can perform on the big stage. It would be an amazing signing."

Robinson also claimed that the Reds should sign Fernandez even if they sign Jude Bellingham:

“We know Liverpool are after [Jude] Bellingham but they need at least two midfielders next summer. It would not surprise me if Fernandez is one of them.”

Fernandez has a contract at Benfica until 2027. He scored one of Argentina's best goals of the tournament with a terrific curling effort against Mexico in the group stage.

