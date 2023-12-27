European giants join Real Madrid in race to sign Manchester United defender Raphael Varane: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Bayern Munich have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.

Varane, 30, hasn't been at his best this season for the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag has often opted to play the likes of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

The Frenchman is reportedly considered surplus to requirements by the Dutch tactician and could be sold in the January transfer window. Real Madrid, Varane's former club, are in the market for a centre-back after losing David Alaba and Eder Militao to ACL injuries. They have set their sights on the Frenchman and could make a move in January.

Bayern Munich have now reportedly joined the race as the Bundesliga giants look to bolster their defensive ranks in January. Kim Min-jae and Noussair Mazraoui are set to miss a number of games as they will represent their countries in the Asian Cup and the African Cup of Nations, respectively.

Bayern are reportedly willing to make a €20 million offer to United for Varane's services.

Varane joined Manchester United from Los Blancos for £41 million in 2021. He has since made 78 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Raphael Varane has already listed Manchester United and Real Madrid among clubs he would like to retire at

In an interview in March 2023, Raphael Varane stated that he would like to retire at any of the three clubs he has played for in his career, RC Lens, Real Madrid, and Manchester United.

The 30-year-old said that while he isn't considering retirement just yet, he has given some consideration to the matter. When quizzed on the topic, Varane told British magazine GQ (via Football Espana):

“There won’t be another team. I will finish my career at Real Madrid, Manchester United or Lens. Real Madrid seems complicated, because they does not usually allow a return. I don’t mean to rush, but the closer you get to 30, the more you think about it.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Varane, whose contract with the Red Devils is set to expire in June 2024, although the club has the option to extend it for a year.