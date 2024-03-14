European giants keen on Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood as Barcelona drop out of race: Reports

Atletico Madrid are reportedly keen on signing Mason Greenwood after Barcelona allegedly withdrew from the race to sign the English forward.

Manchester United loanee Greenwood is currently playing at Getafe in La Liga. He has registered eight goals and five assists this season, with his form drawing interest from the Blaugrana and the Rojiblancos.

GOAL has now reported that Barcelona are set to withdraw their interest in the player, leaving Atletico Madrid with a free run to sign Greenwood. The Times reported (via GOAL) that the Madrid-based club are aware of a potential fan backlash from pursuing Greenwood, but are still keen on the forward.

The potential backlash can come due to Greenwood's personal history in England. He was arrested by the English police in January 2022 after being charged with attempted rape, assault and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. Greenwood was subsequently suspended by Manchester United.

He was relieved of all charges in 2023 by the Crown Prosecution Services "due to the withdrawal of key witnesses which meant there was no longer a realistic prospect of conviction." (via GOAL)

The player was then loaned out by Manchester United on Deadline Day in the 2023 summer transfer window to Getafe. He will return to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell after this season.

Greenwood's current contract at Old Trafford runs till 2025. Although United are yet to confirm their final stance on the player, reports indicate that they will sell him for any fee north of £40 million ($51 million).

Casemiro praises Manchester United academy product Kobbie Mainoo

While the future of one academy product of United (Greenwood) lies in the mix, another youth player Kobbie Mainoo is fast gaining a good reputation for his football in England.

Veteran midfielder Casemiro was the latest to add his voice in praise of Mainoo, who made his debut for the club this year. The former Real Madrid midfielder said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For those of us who work with him, it's been no surprise to see him scoring and playing really well in games. I think we have a complete player in Kobbie – aggressive, looks after the ball, a player who wants the ball."

He added:

"I would say that if Kobbie continues the way he's going with this mentality, continues training hard and doing things right, Manchester United have a great player for the next 15 years."

Mainoo has registered two goals in 22 games and plays as a defensive midfielder for Manchester United.