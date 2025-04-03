European giants keen on signing Chelsea star Andrey Santos after he shines on loan at Strasbourg: Reports

Serie A outfit AC Milan are allegedly interested in adding Chelsea loanee Andrey Santos, who is currently on loan at RC Strasbourg, to their squad in the summer.

Santos, who will turn 21 this May, has emerged as one of the best players for Strasbourg this season. He has helped Strasbourg sit in sixth place in the 2024-25 Ligue 1 standings, contributing nine goals and two assists in 25 league games in the process.

As a result, according to TEAMtalk, AC Milan are aiming to sign Santos in the summer transfer window. They were interested in signing the player past summer and are hoping to secure his signature on a loan deal this summer.

However, Chelsea could opt to not let go of the Brazilian midfielder in the summer. They are allegedly planning to include Santos in their FIFA Club World Cup squad. But, they have yet to reach a concrete decision.

Santos, who has reportedly drawn interest from Inter Milan as well, is yet to make an appearance for the Blues. The 20-year-old left Brazilian side Vasco da Gama in a potential £18 million deal in January 2023.

Chelsea backed to win next league encounter

In his column for the BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton backed his former club to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in their Premier League contest this Thursday. He wrote:

"It ended up 4-3 to Chelsea earlier in the season, and there are likely to be a few more goals this time too. [The Blues] have people like Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, and Noni Madueke back from injury to bolster their attack, but Spurs have got some key players like Micky van de Ven fit again too."

Sutton, who represented the Blues 39 times as a player, continued:

"Tottenham's league campaign has been disappointing – it is winning the Europa League or bust for them – while Chelsea are still chasing the Champions League places. Spurs looked tired to me before the international break, so it will be interesting to see what they are like here."

Sharing more thoughts on the upcoming clash in London, Sutton added:

"We know how exciting they can be on their day, it is just those days have been few and far between this season. Chelsea have been a bit flat as well, but maybe this is the game where both teams come to life and serve up a thriller – that is what I am hoping for anyway."

The Blues are sixth in the league table with 49 points from 29 games.

Spurs, on the other hand, are 13th with just 34 points from 29 matches.

