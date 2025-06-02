European Giants keen on signing Luka Modric after Real Madrid exit - Reports

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are looking to secure Luka Modric's signature after he leaves Real Madrid this summer. The journalist revealed that bringing the Croatian midfielder to the San Siro was on the wishlist of the new Milan sporting director, Igli Tare.

Towards the tail end of the 2024-25 term, Luka Modric announced his imminent departure from Madrid. However, the midfield genius is set to feature for Madrid in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which would be his last competition in Los Blancos' colors.

In the football world, there are only a few midfielders like Modric. Best known for his capacity to improve his team's ball possession, the Croatian will be well remembered by Madrid fans.

Modric is also a good distributor of the ball, with a special mix of creativity from the midfield to attack. At 39, the former Tottenham Hotspur player reportedly remains a target for several clubs.

If Milan sign him, Modric could enhance their solidity in midfield and help contribute in the final third as well. In his tweet, Romano added that discussions regarding Modric have been held internally at Milan.

Modric is apparently not in a haste to pick his next destination, and he's evaluating several offers. Last season, he delivered four goals and nine assists in 57 appearances for Real Madrid.

"I'm sad, very surprised - Ivan Rakitic on Luka Modric's exit from Real Madrid

Al-Shabab v Al-Hilal - Saudi Pro League - Source: Getty

Ivan Rakitic recently said he's sad and surprised to see Modric leaving Madrid. Rakitic, who happens to be Modric's compatriot, added that it would be difficult to imagine Madrid without the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner.

In an interview, Rakitic spoke about his former Croatia teammate and said (via Madrid Xtra's X handle):

"I'm sad, very surprised. Imagining a Real Madrid without Luka is very difficult. He was different, he had everyone's affection. Real Madrid need Modrić and Modrić needs Real Madrid."

He added:

"The farewell was incredible... I spoke to him these days, the most important thing is that he is ok, he's happy. I told him we still want to see him on the pitch, enjoying. And also at the World Cup with Croatia."

Modric spent 13 years with Los Blancos and won numerous prestigious trophies, including six UCL and four LaLiga titles.

