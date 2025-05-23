European giants keen on signing Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as priority target snubs potential move: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly set their sights on a move for Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes as they appear set to miss out on Florian Wirtz. The Bundesliga champions are keen to sign a top-level attacking midfielder this summer to bolster their squad after a successful season.

Ad

A report from TEAMTalk indicates that Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a target for Vincent Kompany's side after Wirtz revealed his transfer intentions. The 22-year-old midfielder has informed the German giants that he wishes to join Liverpool, and talks have progressed over a €150 million deal.

Bayern Munich chased Florian Wirtz for months but may now target the more experienced Fernandes to add quality to their squad. The 30-year-old opened the door to a summer transfer with his comments after his Manchester United side lost the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

Their failure in the Europa League means the Red Devils will not feature in any European competition next season, as they currently occupy 16th place in the Premier League. As a result, the club's finances will be affected, creating a need to sell some players to fund new signings this summer.

Bruno Fernandes is unarguably the most valuable player in the Red Devils squad, and his performance over the course of the season was impressive. He will be a key addition to the Bayern Munich side, which aims to win the UEFA Champions League next season.

Ad

Fernandes has recorded 19 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for Manchester United this season, a very good tally. The former Sporting Club man also has interest from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal keen on him.

Manchester United edging closer to first summer signing: Reports

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha on a permanent deal this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils want to make the Wolves man their first summer addition as they look to bounce back from a poor season.

Ad

Sky Sports reports that the failure of the Red Devils in the Europa League final will not affect their plans to sign Cunha this summer. The 25-year-old will cost Ruben Amorim's side around £64 million in transfer fees as they are prepared to trigger his release clause.

Cunha remains interested in moving to Old Trafford despite the lack of European football for next season. The Brazil international has scored 15 league goals for Wolves this season, and will join the Red Devils after the final league game of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More