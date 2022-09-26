European giants keen on signing Manchester United star David De Gea on free transfer next summer - Reports

Juventus are reportedly keen to sign Manchester United No. 1 David De Gea next summer. The report comes from Calciomercato (via CaughtOffside).

De Gea's current contract at Old Trafford is set to expire next summer. As per talkSPORT, the Red Devils are 'debating' whether to offer the veteran goalkeeper a new deal. They are also rumored to be monitoring Everton and England No. 1 Jordan Pickford as a potential replacement.

There were doubts over De Gea's ability to adapt to new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's playing style, which required him to command his box better. However, the Spaniard proved in pre-season that he was up to the task and seemingly improved his passing ability as well.

Following a tough start to the 2022-23 season, De Gea and the United defense have found their mojo. The goalkeeper has been ably protected by the centre-back pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez and has recorded three shutouts in his last six matches.

David de Gea @D_DeGea

Big applause for the United travelling fans Back on track in the @EuropaLeague Big applause for the United travelling fans Back on track in the @EuropaLeague Big applause for the United travelling fans 👏 https://t.co/XB1mKcTUAt

If United choose not to sign De Gea to a new deal, Juventus could gain from it as they would be getting a goalkeeper with plenty of experience. La Bianconeri currently have Wojcech Szczeszny, Mattia Perin and Carlo Pinsoglio in their squad.

Szczesny has played twice this season, keeping one cleansheet, while Perin has featured six times and recorded three shutouts. While the former's current deal with Juventus runs until 2024, Perin still has three years left on his contract.

Pinsoglio, who is yet to play a match for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season, will become a free agent next summer.

David De Gea has enjoyed an excellent career at Manchester United

De Gea joined Manchester United from Atletico Madrid back in 2011 and is currently in his 11th season with the club.

Following a difficult start to life at Old Trafford, the Spaniard became a colossal presence in goal for the Red Devils. He has been one of their most consistent performers in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, winning the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award a joint-highest four times.

Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball



⏮



x David de Gea is here!



Made with "I say now many times in interviews, this is my house." @D_DeGea takes it back to 2011/12 and reveals the culture shock in moving from Madrid to Manchester, and how he's made the Theatre of Dreams his home #WhatIWore x David de Gea is here!Made with @classicshirts "I say now many times in interviews, this is my house."⏮ @D_DeGea takes it back to 2011/12 and reveals the culture shock in moving from Madrid to Manchester, and how he's made the Theatre of Dreams his home ❤️#WhatIWore x David de Gea is here! Made with @classicshirts 👕 https://t.co/LyBlNfM3Q9

Overall, De Gea has made 495 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United. In those matches, he has conceded 538 goals and kept 168 cleansheets.

The goalkeeper has also won seven trophies, including a Premier League title, the FA Cup, the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League. He has also lifted the FA Community Shield on three occasions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far