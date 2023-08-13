European giants keen on signing Manchester United star Donny van de Beek this summer - Reports

Dutch giants Ajax are mulling over re-signing Donny van de Beek from Manchester United three years after selling him to the Red Devils, according to The Sun.

Van de Beek joined the Premier League giants from Ajax for £35 million in the summer of 2020. He moved to Old Trafford following an impressive stint in Amsterdam, where he bagged 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 games across competitions.

However, Van de Beek struggled to make a similar impact at Manchester United, prompting the club to send him out on loan to Everton in 2022. A reunion with Erik ten Hag, the midfielder's manager at Ajax, also did not go according to plan, as he only made two Premier League starts for the Red Devils last term.

Van de Beek, 26, featured in all but two of Manchester United's friendlies in pre-season after returning from a serious knee injury. The Netherlands international, though, remains unlikely to force his way into Ten Hag's long-term plans at the Premier League club.

The Dutchman is, therefore, tipped to seek a move away from Old Trafford before the transfer window closes this month. La Liga club Real Sociedad have been credited with an interest in him, with talks over a temporary deal reportedly already underway.

A return to Ajax have now emerged as an option for Van de Beek, according to the aforementioned source. The Dutch giants are interested in bringing the midfielder back to Amsterdam but are likelier to pursue a loan deal after missing out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

There are suggestions that Ten Hag would not be on board with such an arrangement. The Dutch tactician is reportedly keen to offload Van de Beek permanently to raise funds for a move for AFC Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire stalling West Ham move

Harry Maguire is another player Manchester United are hopeful of getting rid of before the window closes. The Premier League giants have agreed to sell the defender to West Ham United for £30 million. However, the transfer is now at risk of collapsing, according to The Sun.

The Red Devils would have to partly fund Maguire's wages to facilitate a transfer to the London Stadium, as per the report. The England international, meanwhile, is yet to agree personal terms with the Hammers. As the player continues to stall over a move, there are concerns that the transfer could fall through.

Maguire, 30, was notably stripped of the captain's armband by Erik ten Hag earlier this summer. However, he is reportedly in contention to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the club's league opener on Monday (August 14). It remains to be seen if West Ham can persuade the center-back to join them.