Real Sociedad in talks to sign 26-year-old Manchester United star on loan: Reports

Spanish outfit Real Sociedad have emerged as a potential destination for the talented 26-year-old Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Reports from Noticias de Gipuzkoa (via GOAL) claim negotiations between the clubs are at an advanced stage, with the intention of securing a loan deal for next season.

Additionally, Real Sociedad has included an enticing option to make the transfer permanent if the Dutch midfielder can showcase his skills and adapt to La Liga. For Donny van de Beek, this potential move could mark a turning point in his career.

The versatile midfielder, who made the switch to Manchester United from Ajax in 2020, has struggled to find consistent playing time under various managerial regimes at the English club.

With only 60 appearances to his name, van de Beek is determined to reignite his career and secure regular minutes on the field. Notably, he also endured a challenging loan spell at Everton where he featured in just seven games and scored a single goal.

Real Sociedad's interest in the midfielder comes as no surprise, especially considering the club's upcoming participation in the prestigious Champions League.

A strong performance in Europe's elite competition could further bolster their desire to make the loan move permanent, providing van de Beek with a stable platform to showcase his potential.

Before his time in the Premier League, the Dutchman displayed immense promise during his 175 appearances for Ajax, scoring an impressive 41 goals.

The move to Manchester United was seen as a major step up in his career, but the challenges of adapting to a new league and club have been evident.

If Real Sociedad manage to secure the services of Donny van de Beek, he could prove to be a vital addition to their squad. They will need to seek talent across Europe, as they prepare to compete at the highest level in both domestic and European competitions in the upcoming season.

Hojlund set to join Manchester United in £64m deal

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have secured the signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund, who will join the club for an initial fee of £64 million.

The deal also includes £8m in add-ons, depending on the player’s performance and achievements. Hojlund, who scored 10 goals in 34 appearances for Atalanta last season, has agreed a five-year contract with the option of an additional 12 months.

The 20-year-old Denmark international was one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer, with PSG also showing interest in him. However, Hojlund made it clear that his preferred destination was Old Trafford, and personal terms were straightforward, as he was keen to join the Premier League giants.

Atalanta have already found a replacement for Hojlund in Almeria's El Bilal Toure. The 21-year-old striker scored 7 goals in 22 games for the Spanish side last term.

Hojlund, meanwhile, was left out of Atalanta’s squad that faced Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly, as he edged closer to sealing his move to United.